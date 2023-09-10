Sarah Lancashire reveals struggle with ‘terrible’ health condition: ‘Comes over you all of a sudden’

Sarah Lancashire recently revealed a health condition she is struggling with – menopause.

The national treasure, 58, known for playing Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit TV drama Happy Valley, said she is struggling with menopause-induced brain fog.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Sarah confessed that a recent trip to Sainsbury’s had become a nightmare after she had forgotten she had gone there to buy groceries.

Sarah Lancashire has opened up about the menopause

Sarah Lancashire on the menopause

She said: “I’ve got brain fog. I was in Sainsbury’s the other day, and I found myself just standing there in the aisle and could not remember what I was there for. It just comes over you all of a sudden.”

She also admitted to having used two fans to keep cool due to hot flushes at the National Television Awards earlier this week.

“I’m having the most terrible menopause,” she added. She then said she couldn’t remember “things that happened 30 years ago either”.

While winning a Special Recognition Award and bagging the Best Drama Performance gong, the actress said she needed to use the two fans “pretty much on my face the whole time” as it was so hot inside London’s O2 where the awards ceremony took place.

“I brought one of my closest friends with me and his job was to keep an eye out for the cameras and if it looked like they were going to pan across to us, then he’d let me know so I could hide them,” she continued.

Sarah bagged two awards at this week's NTAs

Due to terrible menopause symptoms, she said she has turned to HRT to help ease them.

She said she’s “on the gel”, however, it’s “not great” for her. Therefore, she might “give the patches a go next”.

The TV star who rose to fame in the early 1990s playing Rovers Return barmaid Raquel Watts in Coronation Street is currently producing a television programme.

