Samia Longchambon shows off stunning hair transformation: 'Doing a double take'

Soap star Samia Longchambon has finally got her lockdown haircut and coloured.

The Coronation Street star, 38, looks sensational with a chopped and slightly darker do.

Sharing on social media, she admitted she keeps on 'doing a double take'.

Addressing her 373,000 Instagram followers she wrote: "Bit darker, bit shorter.. Doing a double take when I catch myself in the mirror now.

#newhairdo #longbob. Thanks v much! @rogerlm."

Samia Longchambon shared a major hair update (Credit: Instagram @samia_longchambon)

And over on her Instagram stories she shared a photo of her clad in highlight foils and donning a face mask.

Many of her Corrie pals gushed over how well she looks.

"So love this!"

Former co-star Catherine Tyldesley posted a series of heart emojis.

And Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker on the soap wrote: "Gorj" with a series of heart emojis.

Sally Carman, who played Abi Franklin posted: "Lovely!" and Hayley Tamaddon, who plays Andre Beckett posted: "So love this!"

Since July 4 hairdressers have been allowed to reopen in the UK - after 12 weeks of closure.

However, the hair salon experience is now very different.

Clients are encouraged to arrive exactly on time and wait outside rather than in the waiting area.

New salon experience

Magazines have been banned, as have serving hot drinks.

Face masks for clients are optional, but hairdressers are required to wear protective face shields.

Samia was also forced off filming on the Corrie set due to lockdown restrictions.

Samia as Maria Connor on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

However, she returned to the Manchester set about a month ago.

The soap actress, who first joined the soap in 2000, has been spotted filming scenes with her costars.

She also shared a photo of herself on June 17 resuming filming at Maria's hair salon.

At the time she lamented how she longed for a haircut in real life.

She wrote on Instagram: "Felt good being back in Maria’s ‘trim up north’ uniform yesterday... @coronationstreet (if only I could book myself in for a colour n cut. #backtowork #coronationstreet #maria #hairdresser."

And she got so desperate at one point that she even tried to dye her own hair as Corrie filming halted.

However, her at home attempt had almost disastrous results.

She wrote on Instagram how her hair turned green:

"Another lockdown first @slongchambon can add hair colourist to his list of talents ... my roots were getting lively so Sylvain did a pretty decent job of refreshing my colour yesterday!

"(I didn’t trust myself to do it.. I might play a hairdresser in @coronationstreet but I’m actually not as skilled as Maria when it comes to hair) *disclaimer, it did first go a minty shade of green when I washed it out it is now loads better after a couple of washes with @headandshoulderseu (I got that tip online...#notanad)."

Tell us what you think of Samia's new look on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.