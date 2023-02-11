‘I look fabulous’: How Sam Smith triumphed over weight and eating issues

They’ve just picked up a Grammy Award, but Sam Smith’s real triumph is battling their body issues.

The 30-year-old, who prefers they/them pronouns, has spoken openly about their struggle with their weight.

Sam Smith: Weight loss journey

While they shot to fame in 2012 on Disclosure’s hit song Latch, they were worried about entering the showbiz world without being super slim.

Weight is something that Sam has had a difficult relationship with even as a child – revealing they wouldn’t even undress on holiday.

“Literally everything I’ve ever been sad about is my weight,” they said with an interview with Jameela Jamil. “I struggle with it every day.”

Sam Smith has learned to accept themselves (Credit: BBC)

To try and combat low self-esteem, Sam had liposuction surgery on their chest age 12, but felt nothing changed.

“I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I haven’t figured out my relationship with food,” they explained previously.

With a stack of hits under their belt, Sam decided they wanted to tackle their weight head on. With a new diet plan, they lost three stone over time.

I decided to fight the f*** back.

However, the Unholy singer said they hit a bump in 2017, getting caught up with the party-hard showbiz world.

But now, Sam is embracing their figure. They shared a topless photo of themselves with their 14.7 million Instagram followers, explaining how they’re over chasing a toxic body image.

Sam revealed how they got caught up in the hard-partying life of being a celeb (Credit: Splash News)

“In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture,” they said.

“I decided to fight the f*** back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally.

“Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off. If you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things.”

Sam Smith: new music video

For the music video for their song, I’m Not Here To Make Friends, Sam strips down to a corset and shows off their natural physique.

Their latest album, Gloria, also sees them pose topless on the front cover.

In a recent interview in the Sunday Times, Sam explains their new positive attitude.

Sam Smith has since picked up a Grammy (Credit: Splash News)

“Within my industry there is definitely that question of, ‘What should a pop star look like?'” they told the Sunday Times.

“When I was 25 I came off tour exhausted. I looked to role models in the body world. Every time I went to the pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off.

“It paid off because I now have the opposite of body dysmorphia. I look fabulous. I’m finally getting a tan. I’m burnt in places I’ve never been burnt.”

We couldn’t be happier for Sam learning to love themselves!

