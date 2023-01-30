Good Morning Britain today (Monday, January 30) saw Susanna Reid step in as Richard Madeley suffered an awkward blunder during the show.

The 66-year-old’s mistake came during a chat about Sam Smith’s divisive new music video.

Richard made a blunder on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Susanna and Richard hosted a debate about Sam Smith’s new music video.

The music video for Sam’s new song – I’m Not Here To Make Friends – has been accused of being “hyper-sexualised”.

“This particular music video has been branded ‘vulgar’ and ‘hyper sexualised’ for showing scantily clad dancers in corsets and suspenders, without a content warning for young viewers,” Richard explained.

They then showed a heavily edited clip from Sam’s new music video.

After it aired, Richard then listed some of the things in the music video that they hadn’t shown.

It was at this point that Richard made his blunder.

Richard’s blunder led to Susanna having to correct him (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley’s blunder on Good Morning Britain today

As he listed some of the more risqué moments in the video, Richard accidentally referred to Sam as “him”.

Sam identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns. Susanna, looking uncomfortable, was quick to remind her co-star of this fact.

“Remember Sam uses the pronouns, ‘they’,” she said.

“‘They’, sorry,” Richard replied, before continuing to describe the content of Sam’s video.

Richard made the same mistake later in the debate, accidentally using the wrong pronoun to refer to a guest who was debating.

“Shivani identifies as they/them,” Susanna reminded her co-star.

“Oh I’m sorry I will learn to do that,” he said.

Susanna comforted a tearful guest on the show (Credit: ITV)

Susanna consoles tearful guest

Last week saw Susanna comfort a tearful guest on the show – and going so far as to leave the studio to console them after the interview was done.

Last Wednesday’s (January 25) edition of the show saw Susanna and Ed Balls speak to Julie Davies about her missing son, Levi.

Levi has been missing since October.

During the interview, Julie broke down in tears, leading to Susanna reaching across the desk and taking her hand.

When the show returned following an advert break, Ed was presenting the show alone.

Respect to Susanna for comforting Julia, totally heartbreaking

“Susanna’s just stepped out with our previous guest, Julie, so just me,” he said, before continuing with the show.

Viewers praised Susanna for her compassion.

“Respect to Susanna for comforting Julia, totally heartbreaking,” one viewer tweeted.

“Was so nice Susanna left to support her, so sweet and kind, I’ve never seen a presenter leave on air before,” another said.

Read more: Piers Morgan takes swipe at Susanna Reid as he addresses ‘controversial’ GMB behaviour

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.