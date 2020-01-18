The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sainsbury's mock Beyoncé after she launches fashion range that looks just like supermarket's uniforms

Her most devoted fans did not seem to see funny side of the prank

By Robert Leigh

Singing superstar Beyoncé has had the mick taken out of her by Sainsbury's following the release of her latest fashion line.

The supermarket's Twitter account entertained thousands of social media users yesterday by mocking Bey's Ivy Park collection - which bears uncanny similarities to the maroon and orange uniform worn by Sainsbury's staff.

Proclaiming themselves 'The Original' creator of the new look, the high street fave also continued the joke with the hashtag '#SainsBey'.

"Repping since 1869," the post's caption read, in another cheeky knock at the Single Ladies star.

IVY PARK January 18

But while many Twitter users were tickled by the trolling, thousands of Beyoncé's loyal supporters failed to see the funny side.

"Since 1869 and Beyoncé did it better in less than year," fumed one unamused fan.

This is embarrassing.

"Joke's on you because everyone would rather shop at Asda and Tesco OR EVEN MORRISONS before Sainsbury's," flailed another enraged observer.

And a third disgruntled and possibly humourless fan claimed: "This is embarrassing."

However many more people continued to pile in with other gags linking Bey to the supermarket, including suggesting she should be working on the tills.

Meanwhile Beyoncé previously said of her brand: "My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance.

"True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts and bodies.

"I know that when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way."

All very well and good - but could a Bag for Life accessory be on the horizon, too?

IVY PARK January 18

