Rylan Clark reveals real reason he quit Strictly: It Takes Two amid his agents’ concern

Rylan Clark has revealed the real reason he quit Strictly: It Takes Two – and his agents were not too happy with the news.

The TV fave joined the spin-off show back in 2019 – co-hosting at the time alongside Zoe Ball. The Radio 2 star then left with Strictly’s former professional dancer Janette Manrara brought in to replace Zoe.

However, in April, Rylan left fans gutted when he revealed he would not be returning to It Takes Two. And now, he has spoken out about what led him to leave the show after three years.

Rylan Clark news

At the time, Rylan said he was leaving his presenting role to “pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me”. Now, months on from since his exit, Rylan has finally shared the real reason that led to him saying goodbye.

“I’ve been doing the same type of job for 10 years. For me, I just got to the point, ‘What do I want? What would I like to be? Who do I want to be? What show do I want to do in the future?,'” he told The Sun.

What else did Rylan Clark say?

“And it’s really hard to try to work that out while you’re doing different things. So I had to take that step back, have a minute to myself, let it breathe, and not turn on the TV and see yourself while you’re watching what everyone else is doing.”

For me, I just got to the point, ‘What do I want? What would I like to be? Who do I want to be? What show do I want to do in the future?’

Although Rylan did add that the decision was “really good,” he revealed not everyone was impressed with his decision. He explained: “When you tell your agents you’re quitting the biggest show on TV, you can imagine they [bleep] themselves!”

Who is replacing Rylan on It Takes Two?

Strictly: It Takes Two will now be hosted by Janette and former show contestant Fleur East. The X Factor star competed in last year’s series with Vito Coppola.

The fan-favourite pair made it all the way to the grand final, but were beaten by wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and professional Jowita Przystał.

It Takes Two is said to be returning to screens days after the first live show on Monday, September 25. As for the first-ever Strictly show of 2023, the pre-recorded launch airs on Saturday (September 16).

