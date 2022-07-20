Rylan Clark sent his mum a special message via his Twitter today (Wednesday, July 20).

Rylan‘s sweet message for his mum comes after he hit back at some criticism over their relationship from Twitter trolls.

Happy 70th Birthday to the best woman in the world 🎈x pic.twitter.com/jGidiYUa2w — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 20, 2022

Earlier this morning, Rylan took to Twitter to share a sweet message for his mum, Linda.

The star of Celebrity Gogglebox celebrates her 70th birthday today.

Taking to Twitter, Rylan shared a snap of Linda smiling for his 1.7 million followers to see.

“Happy 70th Birthday to the best woman in the world,” he tweeted.

Plenty of Rylan’s followers took to the replies to wish his mum a happy birthday too.

Today is Linda’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Rylan on Twitter

Fans were quick to wish Linda a happy birthday in the replies of Rylan’s tweet.

“She’s very funny on Gogglebox and has no filter, happy birthday,” one follower tweeted.

“What a queen she is, happiest of birthdays to mama Rylan,” another said.

“Lovely Linda!!!! Happy birthday to our Queen,” a third wrote.

“She is a gem. Happy Birthday to your lovely mummy,” another tweeted.

“Gorgeous pic, Rylan. Happy Birthday Mummy Linda, hope you get spoilt rotten,” a fifth said.

Rylan hit back at claims he’s ‘horrible’ to Linda (Credit: Channel 4)

Rylan hits back at criticism

The 33-year-old’s sweet message to Linda comes just days after he was slammed by viewers of Celebrity Gogglebox for being “mean” to his mum.

Rylan received criticism from viewers for his behaviour towards Linda during Friday’s (July 15) edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.

“Don’t be mean to your mum,” one viewer tweeted after Rylan teased his mum on the show.

But Rylan wasn’t going to let that slide and took to Twitter to hit back at accusations of being “mean” to Linda.

“For anyone saying I’m horrible to mum please get a sense of humour,” he tweeted.

“She got her sushi… also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week. She’s good.”

“Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them, until next year,” he added.

