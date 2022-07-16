Rylan Clark supported as he hits back at claims he’s ‘horrible to his mum’ on Celebrity Gogglebox

Rylan Clark fans have flocked to support him after he lashed out at claims regarding his mum on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Viewers of the Channel 4 series yesterday (Friday July 15) saw the TV presenter tease his mum over her pronunciation.

But as he later clarified what Linda tried to say on Twitter, Rylan was accused of “getting a bit cruel”.

Another fan tweeted at him: “Don’t be mean to your mum.”

However, Rylan wasn’t having any of it and launched a defence against such claims.

What was Linda saying on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Viewers watched Linda struggle to pronounce a chicken dish she eventually described as being covered in breadcrumbs.

Although initially seen chuckling herself, Linda seemed to become frustrated. And as Rylan poked fun at her, she insisted: “I’m not doing it again.”

“Oh [blank] off,” she eventually told her son.

It turns out the word she was attempting to say – sounding similar to the surname of Poirot actor David Suchet – was actually ‘sushi’.

But as fans in Rylan’s mentions told him they thought she was saying ‘chasseur’, ‘schnitzel’ or ‘satay’, others objected to him pulling his mum’s leg.

Rylan on Twitter

However, on Twitter, the One Show host maintained his banter with his mum is good-natured.

He fumed: “For anyone saying I’m horrible to mum please get a sense of humour.

Please get a sense of humour.

“She got her sushi… also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week. She’s good.

“Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them, until next year x.”

Rylan Clark and his mum on Celebrity Gogglebox

Many followers responding by backing Rylan up and sharing tales about the interplay in their own families.

Others reassured him it is clear they have a strong bond.

One person tweeted in reply: “I can’t believe you have to explain yourself. Love the relationship you have with your mum.”

“You are a wonderful son, I think your relationship with your mum is fantastic. She is one lucky lady to have such a generous and loving son,” agreed another.

And someone else added: “Aww Rylan everyone can see you dote on your mum!”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

