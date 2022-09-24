Eamonn Holmes smiling, Rylan Clark looking serious and Ruth Langsford speaking on Lorraine
Rylan Clark recalls heartbreaking moment ‘upset’ Eamonn and Ruth saw how ‘badly ill’ he was

Rylan has opened up about his health in his new book

By Rebecca Carter

In his new book, Rylan Clark has recalled the moment his close friends Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford saw him when he was “badly ill”.

Rylan, 33, previously opened up about his ill health last year following the breakdown of his marriage.

In his new book, TEN: The Decade that Changed My Future, the star has spoken about his divorce in more detail.

Rylan Clark smiling on This Morning
Rylan has opened up about his health and his marriage breakdown in his new book (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark book

He revealed in his book that he was ‘unfaithful’ to his ex, Dan Neal, which resulted in his mental health deteriorating.

Now, extracts of Rylan’s book have been revealed in The Sun.

During one part, he discussed the moment his mum secretly arranged for Eamonn and Ruth – who he calls “two of my closest friends in this industry” – to come and see him.

Rylan said that after his split from his ex, he “felt I couldn’t carry on no more”.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford smiling at the TRIC Awards
Eamonn and Ruth visited Rylan when he was “badly ill” (Credit: Cover Images)

Rylan’s marriage breakdown

He also revealed that his mum and big brother Jamie as well as his managers “arranged for me to go to a mental health hospital”.

When he was “let out”, Rylan said he returned to his mum Linda’s house where he spent “three months laid up, hiding from the world”.

He continued: “During this time, Mum secretly arranged for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to come and see me. They are two of my closest friends in this industry – well, almost step-parents really.

“I remember how their faces looked when they saw me, seeing how badly ill I was, and then Eamonn became very upset. I’d never seen Eamonn get upset like that before, and that was like a wake-up call.”

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda on This Morning
Rylan said his mum, Linda, arranged for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to visit him (Credit: ITV)

He added: “I remember thinking, ‘Do I look that ill? Am I that bad?’ It was just awful. They stayed with me all that day.”

Rylan on Eamonn and Ruth

Rylan has previously opened up about how Eamonn and Ruth were “frightened” for him.

Mum secretly arranged for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to come and see me.

Speaking to The Sun in April of this year, Rylan said: “There was a point when I was really, really bad when I went back to my house that I’d moved out of.

“I hadn’t been there for so long because I didn’t feel comfortable.

“My mum and sister-in-law were acting really weird and I didn’t know why. Next thing, Eamonn and Ruth turned up and I just broke down.”

Read more: Rylan Clark admits he ‘tried to end his life’ after cheating on his husband

Rylan added that Eamonn and Ruth looked “really shocked at the state I was in”.

Rylan and his ex Dan split last year after marrying in 2015.

