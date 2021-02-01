Ruthie Henshall has demanded to see her dementia-stricken mum following a worrying FaceTime call.

The 53-year-old I’m A Celebrity star took to Twitter to voice her concerns over her poorly mum Gloria, who is currently in a care home.

According to Ruthie, her mum “never said a word or even smiled” during a video call over the weekend.

What did Ruthie Henshall say about her mum?

Ruthie wrote on Sunday: “I had a FaceTime with my mum Gloria today. She never said a word or even smiled.

“I am going on BBC News and ITV News this week to fight for the right to see my mummy.”

She accompanied the post with a photo of Gloria, who is in her eighties.

The West End star then went on to share a contrasting shot of herself and her mum before lockdown.

In the snap, Gloria was seen smiling as Ruthie beamed next to her.

The tweet comes days after Ruthie shared her worries over her elderly mum.

Ruthie demands to see her mum

In a series of messages, the actress hit out at the government for not allowing family members to visit their loved ones in care homes.

Alongside a photo of a rapid COVID test, Ruthie raged: “We lost my dad just after the first lockdown. It feels like we lost our mum at the same time.

“Explain to me how we are allowing residents in care homes to deteriorate beyond recognition. This is cruel and inhumane.

“The government has taken ALL my mothers savings and when my father was alive he was also paying a top up towards her care. I think my mother is being screwed!

“Don’t you think she deserves to be held? She deserves to have her hair brushed and her feet rubbed.”

In addition, she shared: “WE are her carers too. Let us in! She can’t walk, talk or eat solid food so ffs give her visits!

“The only reason my mother has had her first jab is because the care home went through a different route to the GP because they were getting no luck.”

Ruthie declared their situation as “cruel” in her final tweet.

Furthermore, the star added: “They are saying her next jab is three months away. IF this is true, shame on you who have the powers to make their lives and their families lives more bearable. This is so cruel. If this was animals there would be an outcry.

“This is my mother and one day it could be your brother, mother, father, sister, son, daughter. LET US VISIT OUR FAMILIES NOW! Please!!”

When was Ruthie’s mum diagnosed with dementia?

Meanwhile, Ruthie previously revealed her mum was diagnosed with dementia in 2017.

At the time, she was helping her dad before Gloria was relocated to a care home.

Speaking to the East Anglia Daily Times, Ruthie said: “She gets up at all times of the night and of course Dad can’t let her wander off by herself and so has to get up as well and that means he’s never getting a full night’s sleep.

“So I am really pleased to be close, so I can at least help out.”

