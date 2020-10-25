Ruth Langsford has wished her good friend Rylan Clark-Neal a very happy birthday on social media.

The This Morning star, 60, paid tribute to Rylan, 32, by posting a hilarious clip of the two engaging in various antics.

And this includes her twerking up against Rylan’s bottom and the two of them performing hip thrusts at each other.

Ruth shared the hilarious clip in view of her some 968,000 Instagram followers.

Rylan is good mates with his ITV colleague Ruth (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Ruth say about Rylan on Instagram?

She penned: “Miss messing around with you @Rylan so dug this out on your birthday to remember what it was like!

“Makes it even funnier that @eamonnholmes is completely ignoring us!! #happybirthday.”

Judging by the clip’s shenanigans, both enjoy a bit of a boogie when they’re together.

Makes it even funnier that Eamonn is completely ignoring us!

Fans flocked to her comments to wish Rylan a happy birthday and remark how much they love to see the pair together.

One user gushed: “Love this. Love your kitchen dancing” and another user praised: “Lovely video, Happy Birthday to Rylan.”

And a third user agreed that her husband, Eamonn Holmes, appeared to be ignoring the pair of them throughout the video.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

The user wrote: “Got the moves Ruth good on you. Love the fact Eamonn ain’t takin’ any notice at all.”

She also posted another photo of her embracing the former Big Brother star.

She captioned this one with: “Happy Birthday my darling @rylan. Sending you a big birthday squeeze son!”

Meanwhile, Rylan responded to both of the sweet posts with heart emojis.

Ruth and Eamonn have worked with Rylan for years now (Credit: SplashNews)

Birthday wishes for the Celebrity Gogglebox favourite

Over on his own Instagram account, he shared a snap of himself fast asleep covered in flower petals and what appear to be opened birthday gifts.

He shared the pic in view of his some 1.4 million followers.

Many of his celeb mates wished him a happy birthday, including actress Emma Barton, The One Show’s Alex Jones and Strictly host Tess Daly.

