Ruth Langsford has unveiled a stylish handbag as part of her collection with QVC.

The This Morning and Loose Women presenter has a clothing range with the television shopping channel.

But now she’s ventured into bags and she is launching her Hero Tote Bag in a range of colours, costing £149.

Ruth Langsford QVC collection

In a video shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Ruth said: “I just wanted to jump on and tell you my handbag is finally here at QVC.

“I’ve been talking about it for so long and it’s finally arrived. I have dreamt of designing my own handbag.

“A really good, every day, practical bag that looks stylish but will take all the things you need every day.”

What did Ruth say?

Ruth continued: “This is it. It’s this beautiful, soft leather which will soften more in time.

“Lots of different compartments, zips, pockets, a magnetic closure. Everything you take with you on a daily basis will all fit into this bag.

“This is the black one. We’ve done it in a neutral taupe and also this lovely, rich burgundy.”

She added: “I just can’t believe I have now got the perfect, every day handbag. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Alongside the video, Ruth wrote: “IT’S HERE!!!! My new Hero Tote Bag has finally arrived @qvcuk and I promised I’d let you know!

“It is obviously a considered purchase but this is an investment piece… it’s beautifully made by a high end manufacturer and it’s built to last.”

While many fans loved Ruth’s handbag, others weren’t keen on the £149 price tag.

One person commented: “Sorry, I’m a real ‘bag lady’ and could find a lot better than this for that price. Looks plain and boring.”

Another said: “Plain and old fashioned for that price.”

One added: “Sorry, I don’t think they’re very nice or stylish, and way too expensive for many people.”

However, others loved the bag.

One gushed: “Perfect, love the zipped compartments, safe shopping. Well done Ruth.”

Another wrote: “People moaning that it’s expensive. I genuinely don’t think it is for leather.”

One added: “LOVE THIS.”

