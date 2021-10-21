Coleen Nolan has showed her support to Ruth Langsford following her demotion from This Morning.

The Loose Women stars have worked together on the ITV programme for years.

But after Ruth and Eamonn Holmes were scrapped from their Friday slot last year, Coleen has defended her pal.

Coleen Nolan has showed her support to Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan speaks about Ruth Langsford

The married pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary late last year.

The news came as a shock to viewers, as well as Ruth’s Loose Women co-stars.

Discussing their reaction, Coleen told OK!: “Yeah, it was horrendous. There’s loads I could say about the politics that goes on in our industry.

“But you can’t fight it, you’ve just got to accept it. And that’s hard because she’s a friend who I think is brilliant.”

The presenter added: “I just want to say, ‘That decision doesn’t make sense!’ I think we’re in an industry where age and looks come into play.”

Following their demotion, Ruth and Eamonn were confirmed as hosts on This Morning during half-term.

Eamonn and Ruth were demoted on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

At the time, they shared: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Ruth and Eamonn on This Morning

Despite the promise to viewers, Alison and Dermot are currently hosting this half-term.

The pair announced the news on This Morning last week (October 15).

Ahead of the stint, Alison said: “The last time we did it, I really enjoyed the intenseness of it and seeing him every single day [laughs]. I’m hoping to have a couple of meals out, some lunches with him as well.”

Ruth and Coleen appear on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

However, many viewers have taken to social media to share their disappointment over Ruth and Eamonn’s absence.

On Twitter, one complained: “Why don’t we have Eamonn and Ruth today I miss them during half term #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Oh no! Just turned @thismorning on and it’s Dermot and Alison. Where’s Holly and Phil? They’ve only just come back after the summer. Why can’t we have Ruth and Eamonn? TV turned off very quickly!!”

A third tweeted: “I don’t think I have the strength for a week of Alison and Dermot.”

A fourth wrote: “Where is Eamonn and Ruth, had to switch off. I thought Eamonn and Ruth were on every half term.”

Meanwhile, one shared a different view: “I’m happy Alison and Dermot are on this week.”

