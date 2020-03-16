Ruth Langsford reveals her biggest fear ahead of 60th birthday

TV's Ruth Langsford has revealed she's worried about her son leaving home because she will miss him "hugely" and find it hard not seeing him every day.

Ruth, who turns 60 tomorrow (March 17), and husband Eamonn Holmes have an 18 year-old son Jack, who will soon be heading off to university.

Ruth told Hello Magazine: "I feel that we have done a really good job creating this lovely young man who we are now sending off into the world for his own adventures, which is very exciting. But we will both miss him hugely, I can't imagine what it will be like not to see him every day."

She added that she and Eamonn are looking forward to spending more quality time with each other and see this new part of their lives as an adventure.

Ruth was speaking about marking her milestone birthday and went on to reveal that she is embracing getting older.

I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0.

She said: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it.

"I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

Ruth, who started her career around 30 years ago working in local TV, is now a regular on Loose Women, as well as presenting This Morning with hubby Eamonn.

She revealed that when she was younger she didn't think she would still be working in TV aged 60 because "you didn't see 60 year-old women on television".

Ruth went on to praise women in TV such as Gloria Hunniford and Janet Street Porter, who have paved the way for more older ladies continuing their broadcasting careers.

Husband Eamonn also spoke to the magazine and praised Ruth's "lovely attitude" towards life.

He said she's "an amazing person" and believes he's "not half the person she is".

Last week, Ruth pulled out of presenting This Morning last minute due to feeling unwell and it caused fans to worry that she had been struck down with coronavirus.

However, Eamonn reassured viewers she was merely feeling "under the weather".

