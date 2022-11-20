Rose Ayling-Ellis fans rally around star as she admits ‘hardest year of her life’ in touching post

Rose Ayling-Ellis fans have rushed to show their support for the star on Instagram, after she admitted she’s had the ‘hardest year of her life’.

The EastEnders actress shared a touching post on Instagram to mark her birthday, posting a photo of herself in a red dress.

Writing on the social media platform, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner Rose expressed her gratitude to her fans.

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

She said: “First day being 28 was on the Last Leg last night. Mad how my 27th has been the craziest, exciting, interesting, hardest year of my life. Forever grateful for all the love I’ve received. Thank you.”

Rose, who was the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, was swamped in lovely messages from her adoring fans.

One wrote: “You have inspired me to do so much more over the past year/loving learning BSL and how to be more inclusive in my theatre work. Keep on being the wonderful, funny, beautiful soul that you are. Looking forward to seeing you in As You Like It soon.”

Another fan commented: “Happy birthday Rose, hope this year will be all you want it to be. You’re an amazing young lady who has taught so many people so much. Keep on pushing boundaries & highlighting inclusivity is more important than ever.”

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

“You have a great year and future ahead of you,” another fan gushed. “Enjoy the ride and follow your heart. You’re such a refreshing change for your age group and a great role model for young girls in particular.”

Rose recently revealed she had won an award for her achievements.

She was handed the Role Model award at the Scope Awards. The organisation celebrates the achievements of people, community groups, businesses and role models, who are all playing a part in “championing disability equality and inclusion”.

She shared the news with her 543k followers on Instagram, insisting she’ll be continuing her work for the deaf community.

Next to a photo of her award, Rose wrote: “Thank you @Scopecharity for this award. I will forever do my best to keep the work going for the deaf community.”

During her stint on Strictly last year, Rose raised awareness with a breathtaking tribute to the deaf community with a performance.

Rose and Giovanni paid tribute to the deaf community with one of their performances on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

She and partner Giovanni Pernice danced in silence for part of their Couple’s Choice routine.

It was that incredible, the performance won a BAFTA earlier this year, scooping Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment award.

Speaking at the BAFTAs earlier this year, Rose said: “It is a very special moment for us because hopefully, it showed how powerful TV can be, where it has actually introduced changes.

“It has even helped the BSL (British Sign Language) law be passed recently.

“We have still got a long way to go but it is such a great start. We are so, so, so proud of it.”

Giovanni added: “When we first thought of the idea to put silence into the dance, we knew it was going to give an impact, but this went bigger than what we thought.”

