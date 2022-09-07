Rose Ayling-Ellis gushes over Giovanni Pernice as he leaves fans ‘in tears’ with news

Rose Ayling-Ellis hailed her dance pal Giovanni Pernice as he shared some news on Instagram yesterday evening (Tuesday September 7).

Rose reacted as her Italian pro partner updated fans about a “journey” he began with her last year.

Giovanni, 32, told followers he had “more news” following the recent announcement he and Anton Du Beke are going on tour.

Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis blew viewers away with their chemistry on the dance floor (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice shares news on Instagram

Dance star Giovanni explained in a video address he is learning “a brand new routine”.

“Can you guess what it is?” he asked, before going on to answer his own question.

“Yes, that’s right,” Giovanni continued.

“I’m learning some BSL, a journey I started last year after being partnered with Rose, who is now a close friend.”

I’ve got something juicy to tell you all.

However, Giovanni teased more.

“But I’ve got something juicy to tell you all,” he went on.

“And [you’re] gonna love this.”

And they were ultimately crowned Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winners! (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Rose

Giovanni then signed several sentences – but the positioning of the captioned words in his Insta vid were obscured.

And so he made the point that people who rely on signing to communicate can feel like they’re often missing out on clear communication.

Speaking with his voice again, Giovanni continued: “Feeling like you missed out?

“This is how deaf people often feel in everyday conversation.”

As part of the ad, Gio then noted that research suggests 39% of people are interested in learning BSL. And he encouraged this, saying that just knowing how to sign a couple of compliments can change perceptions.

“Learning even a little bit of sign language can make a big difference,” Giovanni explained, pointing fans towards a Cadbury ‘Sign with Fingers’ website.

“A simple phrase can go a long way.”

Giovanni impressed Rose with his Insta post (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rose reacts to Giovanni’s message

Rose shared Giovanni’s post to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Credit goes to @gjlilley for teaching @GiovanniPernice BSL.”

She also added on Giovanni’s post: “Love this very much.”

Meanwhile, fans were bowled over by the sentiments expressed by Giovanni, with some admitting they were left feeling very emotional by his words.

“This made me cry, well done Gio,” said one follower, making use of a crying emoji.

And another teary onlooker agreed: “Fantastic Gio well done, this has brought tears to my eyes!”

Another added: “This is amazing, made me cry. So, so proud of you Giovanni. Love this and love to learn BSL.”

That person was not the only one to suggest they were inspired by Giovanni to take up signing.

“I would love to learn BSL,” echoed another person.

Meanwhile, someone else added: “You are amazing Gio! Rose has taught you well and you are an inspiration.”

And yet another observer added they also felt Giovanni had the power to motivate.

“You have grown as a person since your partnership with Rose,” that commenter claimed.

“I’m sure she will be so proud of you, as is the whole country. Truly inspirational.”

Elsewhere, others also praised Giovanni’s touching approach – and repeated his description of Rose.

“This is such a heartwarming and fabulous post,” commented one poster.

And another added: “You and your close friend are both fabulous people.”

Strictly 2022 just won’t be the same without them!

