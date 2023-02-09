Ronan Keating has shared an emotional video on Instagram and Twitter following the death of Burt Bacharach.

The One Show presenter Ronan worked with the legendary composer on Ronan’s eighth studio album, released in 2011.

It featured immediately-recognisable tracks by the late songwriter covered by the Boyzone singer.

And on Thursday (February 9) afternoon, Ronan tweeted out a clip of his impressions of Burt from that time as he paid tribute.

Ronan Keating’s Instagram tribute to Burt Bacharach

“Heartbreaking news today,” Ronan wrote.

“Such an honour to make this album with the great man.

“He gave us so much through his life. Thank you Burt.”

The two minutes of footage also included Ronan saying at the time how “energised and excited” he was to be in the studio with Burt.

“The presence that he has,” Ronan marvelled.

“The respect everybody has for him is incredible. And I have to say I was intimidated.”

Heartbreaking news today. Such an honour to make this album with the great man. He gave us so much through his life. Thank you Burt. X pic.twitter.com/cTGHwd35sl — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) February 9, 2023

Ronan also admitted Burt’s genius meant he produced “some of the hardest songs you’ll ever sing”.

But it seems Burt admired Ronan’s effort and work, too.

He said in the clip: “I can identify with Ronan’s personality. He doesn’t take his music casual.”

I can identify with Ronan’s personality.

Burt added: “I’ve been impressed by Ronan’s voice. What Ronan can maybe bring to some of my material.”

However, the final words in the clip went to Ronan.

He hailed the prolific six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner: “The more I get to know Burt, the more I get to see the man.

“It is just great to be in his presence and listen to his stories. He’s seen a lot of life.”

How Ronan’s fans reacted on Twitter

Social media users wrote about their own sadness about Burt‘s passing in response to Ronan’s tweet.

And several mentioned how they were finding solace in listening to the tracks Ronan worked on with Burt.

“Thank you both for this fantastic record. The first thing I did after hearing the news was putting it on,” one fan replied.

“Such sad news. I thought of you and your fantastic album together when I heard the news. Think it’s time for a re-listen in his honour,” added another.

Meanwhile, a third person also said: “Playing this as we speak. Such a sad loss for the world but what a legacy to leave behind. Some of the greatest songs ever written.”

