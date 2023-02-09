Burt Bacharach has sadly died at the age of 94 as tributes have poured in on social media.

The legendary composer, who composed more than 500 songs during his career, was known for being one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century.

Burt died on Wednesday (February 8) at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Tina Brausam said today (February 9).

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94 (Credit: Splash News)

Burt Bacharach dies at 94

He died of natural cases, it’s been confirmed.

Tributes have began pouring in on Twitter as people paid their respects to the musical legend.

One person said: “RIP Burt Bacharach. We are losing so many music greats!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “R.I.P to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

Burt was the man behind such hits as I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By (Credit: Splash News)

A third added: “RIP to the great Burt Bacharach. A true musical genius.”

In addition, someone else tweeted: “RIP Burt Bacharach, perhaps the greatest pop music genius of my lifetime.”

Another wrote: “BURT BACHARACH HAS PASSED?! We’re losing legends like it’s nothing these days.”

Burt was behind hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, and Do You Know The Way To San Jose.

He had written hit songs for a string of stars, including Sir Tom Jones, Cilla Black and Dusty Springfield.

Burt was a six-time Grammy Award winner and a three-time Academy Award winner.

His songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists.

Does Burt Bacharach have a wife?

He had been married four times. Burt married his fourth wife Jane Hansen in 1993.

He has four children. His daughter Nikki Bacharach died in 2007 after tragically taking her own life.

