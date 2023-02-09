Burt Bacharach smiling on the red carpet wearing a scarf
News

Burt Bacharach has died aged 94 as tributes pour in for legendary composer

He died on Wednesday at his Los Angeles home

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Burt Bacharach has sadly died at the age of 94 as tributes have poured in on social media.

The legendary composer, who composed more than 500 songs during his career, was known for being one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century.

Burt died on Wednesday (February 8) at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Tina Brausam said today (February 9).

Burt Bacharach smiling on the red carpet wearing a scarf
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94 (Credit: Splash News)

Burt Bacharach dies at 94

He died of natural cases, it’s been confirmed.

Tributes have began pouring in on Twitter as people paid their respects to the musical legend.

One person said: “RIP Burt Bacharach. We are losing so many music greats!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “R.I.P to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

Burt Bacharach playing the piano on stage
Burt was the man behind such hits as I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By (Credit: Splash News)

A third added: “RIP to the great Burt Bacharach. A true musical genius.”

In addition, someone else tweeted: “RIP Burt Bacharach, perhaps the greatest pop music genius of my lifetime.”

Another wrote: “BURT BACHARACH HAS PASSED?! We’re losing legends like it’s nothing these days.”

Burt was behind hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, and Do You Know The Way To San Jose.

He had written hit songs for a string of stars, including Sir Tom Jones, Cilla Black and Dusty Springfield.

YouTube video player

Burt was a six-time Grammy Award winner and a three-time Academy Award winner.

His songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists.

Read more: Sylvia Syms death: EastEnders star dies aged 89 as family pay heartbreaking tribute

Does Burt Bacharach have a wife?

He had been married four times. Burt married his fourth wife Jane Hansen in 1993.

He has four children. His daughter Nikki Bacharach died in 2007 after tragically taking her own life.

You can leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Burt Bacharach

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy gaze into each other's eyes
Emmerdale slammed for ‘fat-shaming’ during steamy Paddy and Mandy scenes
Nicola Walker and Dan Walker in the studio
Nicola Bulley special to air on 5 News, host Dan Walker announces
Peter Faulding / Katy Rickitt presenting on GMB today
Nicola Bulley disappearance: Police slammed by GMB viewers after fresh news update
Ben Ofoedu looking stern and Vanessa Feltz smiling with him inset
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben issues bizarre response to fan who blasts ‘how dare you do that to her’
Phillip Schofield looking shocked on This Morning and Holly inset
This Morning: Phillip Schofield blasted as he issues complaint about show shake-up
Meghan Markle looking to the side, Princess Kate smiling during royal visit today
Princess Kate’s behaviour ‘shuts down Meghan’s hug claim’ during latest engagement