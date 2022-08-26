Roman Kemp fans come to his aid as he makes shock confession on Twitter

Roman Kemp made a shocking confession on Twitter earlier today (Friday, August 26), and his fans were quick to come to his aid.

However, not everyone was willing to help – with some of his 290.7k followers poking a bit of fun at him instead!

I’m Roman. I’m 29 years old; and I still have no idea what I put in each of these… 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vUCwf8niPZ — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) August 26, 2022

Roman Kemp makes shock Twitter confession

This morning saw Roman make a shock confession on his Twitter.

In full view of his 290.7k followers, Roman admitted that he didn’t know what goes where in his washing machine drawer.

The radio DJ uploaded a picture of the washing machine drawer, along with a confession.

“I’m Roman. I’m 29 years old; and I still have no idea what I put in each of these…,” he wrote.

His followers were quick to reply with some help – and pull his leg too.

Roman’s confession got viewers talking (Credit: YouTube)

Roman’s followers react

Plenty of Roman’s followers could relate with his plight. Some had some advice for him.

“Ignore them, just chuck a persil pod in with washing and set it off (other pods are available),” one of his followers wrote.

“None of us really know, just buy the capsules you throw in the machine,” another said.

“This is why you buy them as washing tablets and avoid the drawers of confusion, they’re just for show,” a third said.

“If you look closely, the sections are labelled, 1,2 and [flower emoji],” one helpful fan wrote.

“1) detergent, if you’re doing a pre-wash 2) detergent for main wash 3) fabric conditioner Alternatively, just give it to Mum.”

Not everyone wanted to help Roman though (Credit: ITV)

Fans tease Roman Kemp

However, some fans decided to have some fun with the 29-year-old instead.

“Forks on the left, knives in the middle, spoons on the right,” one tweeted.

“Mate, it tells you on the front of the tray,” another teased.

“One for the tea bag, one for the hot water, one for the milk,” a third wrote.

“You put sweets in the left-hand side, then you put pound coins in the middle, then coffee beans in the end one,” another said.

Read more: Roman Kemp plans to ‘retire young’ after devastating disorder diagnosis

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.