Roman Kemp fans rally around as he reveals ‘terrible’ and ‘shocking’ news in Twitter message

Roman Kemp supporters have rallied around the radio DJ on Twitter after he revealed “shocking” news earlier today.

The 30-year-old son of Spandau Ballet’s Martin shared how his week had suffered an unfortunate start with his 320,000 followers.

And many of his fans were very unhappy to hear what had happened to Celebrity Gogglebox star Roman, with one slamming it as “terrible”.

Roman has previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his dad Martin Kemp (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Roman Kemp latest news

Expressing his annoyance, Roman tweeted a sarcastic shout out to those who had done him wrong.

The Capital Breakfast host posted at 6.45am on Monday (March 13): “Happy Monday to the person that has stolen my bike.”

Several followers were furious on his behalf that Roman had endured such an ordeal.

And others responded by telling him they hoped karma would get those who’d pinched his wheels.

How Roman Kemp Twitter fans reacted

One incredulous fan on Twitter couldn’t believe what Roman had been through.

“Are you joking?” they tweeted.

“Someone actually stole your bike… that’s shocking.”

That’s shocking.

Others expressed similar sentiments as they made their sympathy clear.

“That’s a terrible thing to happen,” wrote one.

“Oh that’s [blank]. So sorry for you,” chipped in another.

And someone else added they hoped Roman’s bike would be recovered.

“So sorry to hear this some people are unbelievable!! Fingers crossed you get it back in one piece,” they said.

That thought was also echoed by other followers.

“Hope you get it back,” said one, adding an emoji with a pained expression.

While someone else exclaimed: “Oh no Roman! Hope they find it and them.”

Not the best start to the week (Credit: Diary of a CEO YouTube)

Yet another person pondered whether the thief might feel a pang of conscience.

“Maybe it will turn up nearby or they feel guilty and hand it back a Good Samaritan, fingers crossed,” they wrote.

Meanwhile someone else reminded Roman what goes around comes around… unless the air has escaped.

“Hope they get a puncture,” they tweeted.

