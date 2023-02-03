Roman Kemp has opened up about the devastating suicide of a friend with Kate, Princess of Wales, as part of a new project.

The radio presenter has teamed up with Kate for her new campaign Shaping Us, which is part of her Early Childhood foundation.

A video released today (February 3) showed Roman and Kate speaking about the importance of discussing mental health as well as talking about our early years.

Radio star Roman Kemp opened up about losing his close friend (Credit: YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Roman Kemp on suicide of close friend

Roman has been open about his mental health in recent years and did a BBC documentary on it in 2021.

The documentary explored the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men.

It came after his best friend and radio producer, Joe Lyons, tragically took his own life in 2020.

Speaking to Kate in a new video shared on Friday, Roman said: “I’ve kind of got into this world in a way that no one really should do.

Roman and Kate have teamed up to discuss mental health (Credit: YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess of Wales project

“I wish I wasn’t associated with the word suicide. But unfortunately, that word will follow me around for a long time.

“The thing that happened to me in losing my best mate to suicide and losing someone you’re with every single day, I felt like what someone had told me a suicidal person looked like, like what someone suffering looked like…

“…it was as if someone had handed me a paper and said ‘by the way, everything you thought is a lie and you need to go and tell people that.'”

In addition, he went on: “I ended up not talking to people about suicide and not talking to people about ‘oh this is how you make your mental health better.’

“I started talking to people about friendship.

The Princess of Wales has been working on early childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Genuinely that’s the thing that will save lives.”

Meanwhile, Roman then paid tribute to Kate’s work within childhood.

He said: “It’s made me realise that if we really want to make a difference here…

“…we’re going to have to go younger.

“That’s why I think the work that you’re doing is fantastic because really that’s who we need to be targeting.”

