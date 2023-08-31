Roman Kemp makes sad confession about his dad Martin amid ‘loneliness’

Roman Kemp made a sad confession about his dad Martin Kemp, revealing that the 61-year-old actor “does not have one friend”.

Roman admitted that his famous father, who shot to fame with Spandau Ballet, never “sugar-coated” the reality of fame for him. He said his father’s behind-the-scenes struggles gave him “an opportunity” to see that the world isn’t as nice as people think it is.

Roman Kemp talks about his successful career (Credit: This Morning)

Roman Kemp on his dad Martin

Talking to the Radio Times, Roman said: “If someone thinks about fame, they think about the best parts of it. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a sob story for famous people they do have it good.

He continued: “But it’s also very lonely. My dad does not have one friend.”

However, past betrayals led Martin to rely solely on his wife, Shirlie. Roman added: “My dad’s favourite person is my mum!”

Martin Kemp reminisces his band adventures (Credit: This Morning)

Growing up in the limelight

While Roman chose to follow in his parents’ footsteps, he proudly hosts the Capital FM Breakfast Show and has quickly gained a new fanbase after participating in the popular reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2019.

Is Strictly on the cards for Roman?

Roman made an appearance alongside his father Martin on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox and has now ruled out participating in Strictly Come Dancing.

Roman said his primary concern revolves around viewers of Strictly speculating about off-screen romances. The romances are often sparked by on-screen chemistry with dance partners.

He told OK!: “I think sometimes the show takes away from the skill of the dancers. It becomes like a soap opera of who’s dating who.”

“The only way I’d do Strictly is if I was teamed up with Johannes [Radebe],” he added.

