Rochelle Humes is gearing up to become a mum to her third baby.

The pregnant TV presenter, 31, is due to have a baby boy in October.

And, although Rochelle may feel like she is “ready to pop”, there is still some prep to do before baby arrives.

Among those essential pre-birth jobs is making sure the This Morning star is ready to give birth at any moment.

Rochelle Humes is about to become a mum to her third baby (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How is Rochelle Humes preparing for the birth?

And part of getting ready for that is ensuring everything and anything Rochelle might need during or after labour is sorted out.

Thankfully, Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes’ eldest daughter is on the case.

Rochelle shared a cute clip to Instagram showing how Alaia-Mai, seven, is helping her mum.

The Instagram Stories post, shared with her 2 million followers, showed Alaia crossing off items on a checklist.

Helping her famous mum (Credit: Instagram)

Rochelle’s daughter is ‘in charge’

Rochelle captioned the heartwarming moment by explaining what they were doing – and joked Alaia is in charge of operations.

“Packing our hospital bag today,” the caption read.

“The Boss is all over it.”

The clip itself also included a tender mother-daughter moment.

Going through the recommendations for her mum’s hospital bag, Alaia briefly stumbled over one word, despite her impressive reading skills.

“Nightwear… nursing bra and breast pads…” she recited.

I know it’s only a few weeks before baby but I’m not used to maternity leave. Not had one before, could get very used to this…

Alaia-Mai went on: “Massage oils and lotions if des-tired.”

“If ‘desired’,” Rochelle softly corrected her. “That’s right.”

Repeating the word so she remembered it, Alaia-Mai continued to go through what her mum might need before the clip cut out.

She continued: “‘Desired’… lip balm and…”

Pack everything including the kitchen sink just in case, Alaia-Mai!

Rochelle Humes also shared this adorable picture of her girls (Credit: Instagram)

Rochelle and Marvin are also parents to three-year-old Valentina.

Yesterday (September 18) Rochelle also shared an adorable back-to-school pic of both daughters in matching dresses.

And the former Saturdays singer also admitted she was enjoying a whole new aspect of pregnancy she hasn’t experienced before – maternity leave.

Uploading a snap of herself relaxing in the bath tub, Rochelle reflected: “I know it’s only a few weeks before baby but I’m not used to maternity leave.

“Not had one before, could get very used to this…”

Don’t get too used to it Rochelle, you’re getting pretty close!

