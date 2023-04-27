Robbie Williams and wife Ayda make shock confession about their ‘sex-less’ marriage

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have shared some intimate details about their marriage.

In an interview with The Sun, the couple opened up about their reportedly “sex-less marriage” but explained why they’re “happy” with it being that way.

Former Take That star Robbie and actress Ayda have been married since 2010. The couple now share four children – Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau. However, people became concerned for their relationship after comments that Ayda made on her podcast last year.

Adya told her podcast that sex with Robbie was ‘completely dead’ (Credit: YouTube)

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda on their sex life

Ayda admitted on her Postcards from the Edge podcast that sex between her and Robbie was now “completely dead”. However, she said that her words backfired. Weeks later, they were taken out of context, and she was bombarded with “concerned texts from friends asking if I was okay about my sex-less marriage”.

Now in a new interview, she and Robbie have set the record straight.

Robbie maintained that he “didn’t give a [bleep]” about Ayda’s comments and admitted there was truth in them. “Really, everyone knows there is no sex after marriage. That’s just the way it is,” he answered candidly, when asked about the couple’s sex life.

Everyone knows there is no sex after marriage.

He explained that he has experienced a drop in libido since he stopped taking testosterone to treat his depression. “I was on testosterone for a while but, because I’m an addict, that had to stop. I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.”

He went on to share some intimate details: “The sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible – it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other. I miss that. That was a fun period. Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say: ‘We should do sex,’ and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.”

Robbie and Ayda maintain that they are happy (Credit: YouTube)

However, the couple seem content with a marriage that involves more “cuddling” than sex. Adya said they’re always “cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other “.

She also commented that people sometimes confuse intimacy for sex. She said intimacy is the “important, meaningful side of love”. Ayda also reassured fans that the coupe are “happy” and “on the same page”. Robbie added that not having sex with your husband or wife is “only a problem if you’re on different pages”.

