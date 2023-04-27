Oral sex ‘fuelling epidemic’ of throat cancer in UK

Oral sex is fuelling an epidemic of throat cancer in the UK and US, reports claim.

According to accounts concerning the work of Dr Hisham Mehanna, 70% of throat cancer cases may be caused by HPV. HPV is spread sexually and had been linked to multiple forms of cancers.

Furthermore, it is claimed that people with multiple oral sex partners have an up to a NINE-FOLD increased risk of throat cancer.

Academics suggests there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in western countries (Credit: Pexels)

Oral sex throat cancer warning

Dr Mehanna, a Professor at University of Birmingham, wrote in The Conversation: “Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the west, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic. This has been due to a large rise in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer.”

It is believed experts consider HPV infection to be the biggest risk factor for developing the disease.

For oropharyngeal cancer, the main risk factor is the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral sex.

Dr Mehanna continued: “HPV is sexually transmitted. For oropharyngeal cancer, the main risk factor is the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral sex. Those with six or more lifetime oral sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practice oral sex.”

‘More cases than those due to smoking, alcohol, or diet’

In the UK, head and neck cancers combined are responsible for more than 12,000 cases and 4,000 deaths per year. MailOnline suggests oral sex now outpaces smoking, alcohol and diet as reasons for oropharyngeal cancer cases.

A vaccine exists for HPV (Credit: Pexels)

That’s reportedly because the acts can lead to an HPV infection at the back of the throat or near the tonsil. And sometimes these infections can apparently persist and cause cancer.

A vaccine does exist for HPV, and it is regarded as more than 80% effective.

