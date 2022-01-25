Older people are having the best sex of their lives, according to a sex toy retailer survey.

The poll from LELO UK looks at the sex habits from those who are over 50.

And results indicate 70% of respondents have noticed significant changes in their sex life compared to when they were younger.

Over 50 and loving life (Credit: Unsplash)

‘The best ever!’

The wellness brand’s survey also revealed a third of over 50s are having the best sex of their lives.

The thousand people polled were also asked about how frequently they’re having sex, where they’re doing it and what they’re using.

Read more: Holly Willoughby diet secrets: This Morning host’s diet, fitness and weight loss revealed

One in five of those who responded are having sex at least once a week, the survey suggests.

10% are having sex twice a week.

The bedroom remains the preferred location for loving (Credit: Unsplash)

Where are older people having sex?

It seems the majority of older people surveyed prefer to have sex upstairs (unless they live in a bungalow, that is).

The survey found 82% over 50s are most comfortable having sex in the bedroom.

And a third enjoy having sex in the bathroom.

However, LELO UK feels older people are more comfortable with ‘experimenting’ than ever before.

That’s because other popular places for a spot of ‘how’s your great-grandfather’ include the living room (55%).

LELO UK feels older people are more comfortable with ‘experimenting’ than ever before (Credit: Pexels)

What sex toys do the over 50s prefer to use?

Rounding out the research, it seems a quarter of people consider sex toys as an essential part of their sex life.

And out of those older people who use them, vibrators are most popular (77%), followed by dildos (39%).

Read more: Pointless star Richard Osman reveals his top Wordle tips

Sex and relationship expert Kate Moyle said: “Sexual wellness and wellbeing is something that should be present for people whatever age and stage they are at in their lives. It should not be exclusive.”

She added: “What is important is that we acknowledge that our sex lives don’t stay static but can change and adapt with us as we move through our lives.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.