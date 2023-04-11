Robbie Williams had his loyal legion of fans hitting back at trolls who branded him “too thin” after he showed off his recent weight loss.

The 49-year-old singer, who first shot to fame in the 1990s, is no stranger to sending his followers wild and causing a bit of controversy every now and then.

And over the long weekend, Robbie got plenty of people talking yet again after he showed off his new trim figure. But some followers were not too impressed.

Robbie Williams’ fans hit out at people branding him ‘too thin’ (Credit: ITV)

Robbie Williams weight loss: Star wows in sweet video with son

In a video shared by Robbie’s wife Ayda, Robbie looked incredible as he showed off his new physique in a sweet clip. Flaunting his inked body, the Candy hitmaker was seen running around in the sunshine and playing with his son. For the clip, Robbie was dressed to impress, donning just a pair of Louis Vuitton shorts and a bright pink cap.

He looks very thin!

Adya captioned the clip: “He’s got Robbie Williams’ eyes #stillgotit #nofilterneeded #crush.” As expected, plenty of fans gushed over the Take That alum – but some were left concerned and rushed to share their thoughts.

Robbie Williams divides followers

In the comments section, one person raged: “Way too skinny.” Another added: “Too thin Rob, not you.” A third worried fan wrote: “He looks very thin!”

Well I think he looks amazing and fit.

But Robbie’s other fans were quick to defend the music star, with one writing: “I am disgusted at all the comments saying he’s too thin. Why does that affect you? So long as he’s healthy it doesn’t matter what he looks like!!!”

A second supportive fan agreed: “Well I think he looks amazing and fit.” Someone else proclaimed: “How is it okay to tell someone they are too skinny? Robbie looks like he’s been training and working hard to get a really fit body. Healthy body healthy mind.”

Robbie Williams on his weight loss

Back in September, Robbie candidly admitted that he is finally happy with the way he looks following his weight loss. Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Robbie said: “I have lost weight. But it is a constant fight. Inside me, there’s a giant person.

“Thank God for vanity, and thank God for my job. Because if I didn’t do what I do for a living I dread to think what I would look like and what I would become.”

Robbie has been sober for 20 years now. He revealed that he has finally learned to accept himself after struggling in the past. He added: “I hated myself and I thought I couldn’t sing and looked like [bleep]. If anyone thought I was wandering around with an inflated sense of self-importance it is actually the opposite.”

