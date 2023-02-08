Robbie Williams at event, and his dad Pete Conway on stage with microphone
News

Robbie Williams’ dad rushed to hospital after horror fall amid Parkinson’s

Pete has Parkinson's and suffered a fall

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Robbie Williams’ dad Pete has been rushed to hospsital after breaking a bone in his spine.

Pete Conway, 72, took to his Twitter account to share the news with a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance.

Pete, who is a veteran entertainer, explained that he suffered a fall this week.

Robbie Williams dad

Alongside the photo, which showed him in a hospital gown with a mask on, Pete said: “Yesterday I had a fall and broke a bone in my spine..(yes, it hurts)… and I spent all day today in hospital.

“I’ve had better days.”

Yesterday I had a fall and broke a bone in my spine.

He added: “#Parkinsons is a nuisance.”

His followers rallied around and offered their well wishes to Pete.

Robbie Williams smiling at event
Robbie’s dad has been rushed to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take it easy.”

Another commented: “Oh no Pete, sending much love.”

A third wrote: “Oh no!!!! Get well soon my friend. Sending you all my love.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “I’m very sorry to hear this Pete. I hope you’ll be feeling better soon. Take care.”

Robbie previously opened up about his dad’s Parkinson’s.

Robbie Williams on stage singing with his dad Pete Conway
Pete, pictured here with Robbie on stage, shared the news of his fall on his Twitter page (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told the Mirror in 2020 during Covid: “We’ve got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness.

“We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.”

At the time, he added: “My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

Robbie is married to Ayda Field. The couple have four children together.

YouTube video player

Singer Robbie is currently on his European 2023 tour.

It kicked off on January 20 and on February 6 he performed in Cologne.

Read more: Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy, 10, dumped by friend after dyslexia diagnosis

Robbie is due to finish his tour on August 27 at the Sandringham Estate.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment and share your views on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Robbie Williams

Trending Articles

Vanessa Feltz angry on This Morning
This Morning: Vanessa Feltz fumes as police warn public not to get involved in Nicola Bulley investigation: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’
Katie Price pouting on a night out
Katie Price avoids latest bankruptcy court hearing over £3.2m debt
Amanda Owen with son Reuben
Amanda Owen admits she feels ‘helpless’ over heartbreaking news as she makes sad admission about son
George, Charlotte and Louis at church on Christmas Day
King Charles’ coronation: George, Charlotte and Louis’ key roles ‘revealed’
Kate Middleton looking sad, James Middleton on This Morning today
James Middleton details heartbreak over late dog during emotional This Morning appearance
Martin Lewis money expert looking angry on The Martin Lewis money show
Money expert Martin Lewis halts show after being ‘triggered’ live on air