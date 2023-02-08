Robbie Williams’ dad rushed to hospital after horror fall amid Parkinson’s

Robbie Williams’ dad Pete has been rushed to hospsital after breaking a bone in his spine.

Pete Conway, 72, took to his Twitter account to share the news with a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance.

Pete, who is a veteran entertainer, explained that he suffered a fall this week.

Yesterday I had a fall and broke a bone in my spine..(yes, it hurts)… and I spent all day today in hospital. I’ve had better days. #Parkinsons is a nuisance 🤨 pic.twitter.com/g9bgKIiDeF — Pete Conway (@poppapete299) February 7, 2023

Alongside the photo, which showed him in a hospital gown with a mask on, Pete said: “Yesterday I had a fall and broke a bone in my spine..(yes, it hurts)… and I spent all day today in hospital.

“I’ve had better days.”

He added: “#Parkinsons is a nuisance.”

His followers rallied around and offered their well wishes to Pete.

Robbie’s dad has been rushed to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take it easy.”

Another commented: “Oh no Pete, sending much love.”

A third wrote: “Oh no!!!! Get well soon my friend. Sending you all my love.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “I’m very sorry to hear this Pete. I hope you’ll be feeling better soon. Take care.”

Robbie previously opened up about his dad’s Parkinson’s.

Pete, pictured here with Robbie on stage, shared the news of his fall on his Twitter page (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told the Mirror in 2020 during Covid: “We’ve got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness.

“We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.”

At the time, he added: “My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

Robbie is married to Ayda Field. The couple have four children together.

Singer Robbie is currently on his European 2023 tour.

It kicked off on January 20 and on February 6 he performed in Cologne.

Robbie is due to finish his tour on August 27 at the Sandringham Estate.

