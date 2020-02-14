The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 14th February 2020
Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have welcomed secret fourth child

By Karen Hyland
Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has dropped a huge surprise for Valentine's Day... they have welcomed a fourth child via surrogate.

We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.

The actress and presenter announced the lovely news on Instagram, sharing a statement and an adorable picture of all four kids.

The US star wrote: "Spot the difference… On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way…

"Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams. As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

The couple's daughter Coco, who was also born via surrogate, was also kept secret until her arrival last September.

Ayda explained on Instagram that she and Robbie endured a ‘long and difficult path’ trying for another baby.

She posted then: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

The couple already have daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlton, five.

Robbie revealed back in June last year that he would like to be a dad for the fourth time.

"Considering I didn’t want one, it’s a turn out for the books that we now have three and hopefully want four,” he quipped.

