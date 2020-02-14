Loose Women's Denise surprises husband with romantic poem live on air

Romantic Denise Welch surprised her husband Lincoln Townley by reading him a self-penned poem live on the Valentine's episode of Loose Women.

She told him: "I love you as my husband, but also as my carer."

Denise Welch read a self-penned poem to husband Lincoln live on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women apologise over Denise Welch's 'pussy' joke about Coleen Nolan

She continued: "I love you more than life itself, you bring me so much joy. Now please don't be embarrassed, I can see you're going coy.

"You make me laugh, you make me cry, I love it when you're silly. Now all I want for Valentine's Day is a really big lily."

The poem added: "We've been together 10 years now and life couldn't be fairer. I love you as my husband, but also as my carer."

Denise, 61, has been married to third husband Lincoln, 47, since 2013.

She was previously married to Tim Healy for 23 years, with whom she shares two sons, Emmerdale actor Louis, 19 and 30 year-old Matt.

Before that, she was married to David Easter from 1983 to 1988.

'I love you as my husband, but also as my carer.' Denise surprised Lincoln with a declaration of love, live on #LooseWomen. Have you ever written a poem for your other half? pic.twitter.com/NcyzJHYsef — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 14, 2020

Denise credits Lincoln for helping her quit booze and says he saved her from her demons.

She decided to stop drinking after Lincoln showed her a video of her actions when she was drunk.

Read more: Denise Welch celebrates 7 years sober: "Giving up saved my life"

She previously explained on the daytime show: "I'd smashed the flat up, and he picked me up from the theatre that night, spoke to me all the way, told me that he loved me...

I am proud of myself, I'm proud of us both.

"I had complete blackouts. Door was off its hinges, I'd smashed the lamp.

"I had no recollection."

She decided to stop drinking after Lincoln showed her a video of her actions when she was drunk (Credit: ITV)

"This man was the love of my life, and I gave up that night and I've never touched a drop since.

"I am proud of myself, I'm proud of us both."

Denise is also celebrating keeping off her two-stone weight loss, after replacing alcohol with comfort eating.

"I thought because I’ve given up alcohol I’m allowed to have this pie," Denise told Express.co.uk.

"The other thing was after all the sugar and alcohol surging through my veins for years I allowed myself to indulge a little bit more."

Would you write a poem for your other half? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.