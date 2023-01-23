Rita Simons smiling at the TRIC Awards
Rita Simons reveals she’s had hysterectomy after ‘debilitating’ health condition which had effect on work

Upset by the thought of no longer being able to have children

By Robert Leigh

Rita Simons has revealed she’s had a hysterectomy following a “debilitating” health condition.

The former EastEnders actress explained her decision to recently undergo surgery after she struggled to work due to her symptoms.

Additionally Rita, 45, admitted she was upset by the thought of no longer being able to have children.

But the mum-of-two also insisted to OK! magazine her health must come first.

Rita Simons as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders
Rita Simons is best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders between 2007 and 2017 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Rita Simons on having hysterectomy

Walford fave Rita is mother to twin 16-year-old girls Jaimee and Maiya.

And while she indicated she was not considering becoming pregnant again, she added it is ‘strange’ to no longer have the choice.

Rita, who has reportedly dated partner Ben since 2020, said she first consulted a doctor during the early stages of her current relationship.

That’s because her periods could affect her OCD and anxiety. And this meant she was unable to work.

Rita recalled to OK! Magazine: “I was in panto and I got to the point where I was telling my agent not to book me on dates where I knew I’d be on my period, because it was so difficult to work. It was debilitating and I knew I couldn’t go through that every month.

It was debilitating and I knew I couldn’t go through that every month.

“My emotions got completely freaked out every month. It got to the point where I must have five days a month where I’m OK and then I start ovulating again and it’s all downhill.”

Rita Simons poses on the red carpet
Rita said her periods induced emotions that left her ‘completely freaked out’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rita Simons on deciding on a hysterectomy

Treatment such as a hormonal mix of oestrogen and progesterone left her feeling sick. And so Rita knew that wouldn’t be a permanent solution to her health problem.

She therefore decided on hysterectomy, which meant the removal of her womb, cervix and both ovaries.

Rita described the hysterectomy as an  “attack on her femininity”.

But she also noted the benefits for her mental health is preferable to the alternative.

Furthermore, she believes the decision was also good for her daughters and Ben for the same reason.

YouTube video player

