Ricky Gervais breaks silence on claims his tour security has been ‘beefed up following shock death threats’

After Life and The Office star sent some 'disturbing' letters

By Robert Leigh

Ricky Gervais will increase security ahead of his UK tour after reportedly receiving death threats, a newspaper report claims.

According to The Sun, After Life star Ricky, 61, has been sent some “disturbing” letters. It follow reports suggesting comic Ricky was surrounded by a “ring of steel” at his Hollywood Bowl show in the US last month.

And subsequently, The Sun indicates, those around Ricky have ordered a ‘full security review’ ahead of his next UK tour Armageddon dates.

Ricky Gervais points to himself
‘Ricky is very aware of the dangers’ (Credit: YouTube)

Ricky Gervais tour news

An insider reportedly indicated to The Sun how some ‘threatening’ material has been withheld from Ricky.

And so, it is claimed, Ricky splashed out on further measures to prioritise safety.

The alleged source is said to have said: “Ricky has been made aware threats have been made to his life. His offices haven’t shown them to him, but have told him very disturbing letters have come in for him.

Ricky has been made aware threats have been made to his life.

“Ricky is very aware of the dangers and he can afford whatever security he wants, so he thought it was a no-brainer.”

Ricky Gervais in character in After Life
After Life star broke records with recent Hollywood Bowl gig (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Ricky’s record

Ricky’s Hollywood Bowl gig on May 6 is understood to have pulled in £1.41million at ticket gate, believed to be the highest-grossing single gig by a British comedian.

However, it is thought security combed the arena before the performance and there were also personnel sitting among the crowd.

Ricky Gervais holds an NTA
A delighted Ricky Gervais holds his NTA for After Life in October of last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, Ricky told Twitter fans at the time: “Thank you Hollywood Bowl for one of the most surreal nights of my life. What a venue. What a crowd.

“I can’t even imagine what my mum would think about me playing the Hollywood Bowl. I hope she would be horrified by the language, tell me I looked fat, and be secretly proud.”

Furthermore, Ricky added: “Wish I’d filmed it now… if only to remind myself it actually happened. Mental.”

Asked about The Sun’s story on Twitter, Ricky replied to one fan earlier today (Monday June 12): “I assume it’s the same story recycled. It says my tour kicks off this Wednesday. Can’t wait.”

ED! has approached a representative for Ricky Gervais for comment.

