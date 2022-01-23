Emily Atack fans stunned as they realise who her mum is in Ricky Gervais’ After Life

Emily Atack fans were left astonished after they realised who her mum Kate Robbins plays in After Life.

The penny dropped for loads of Emily’s followers after the Inbetweeners star posted a tribute yesterday (January 23).

Many admitted they thought they recognised Kate in Netflix‘s Ricky Gervais grief comedy, but hadn’t sussed she is related to Emily.

Emily Atack, right, with mum Kate Robbins on The Cube (Credit: ITVYouTube)

Emily Atack posts tribute to her mum

Sharing images in costume and on set alongside Ricky, Emily hailed her mum: “Proud isn’t even the word.

“My mother playing Penny Spencer-Wright in After Life, reminding everyone what an absolute comedy legend she is.

“I remember the first time I ever saw her on stage in Edinburgh when I was about 9 years old. Someone came over to me and said ‘your mum is one hell of a woman!’

“I didn’t really know what that meant then, I do now @katerobbins.”

My mother reminding everyone what an absolute comedy legend she is.

The upload came in for tens of thousands of likes and plenty of complimentary comments within hours.

And Kate – who recently appeared on The Cube alongside Emily – also replied: “Err. Thank you dear daughter. Love you so much. (But all three of my children know how much I love them).”

Hilariously, Emily’s sister Martha subsequently chimed in: “Actually I remember Emily’s Christmas stocking being considerably bigger than mine and George’s.”

How fans reacted

Among other remarks in the comments section for the post were those from people not hugely familiar with Kate’s work.

However, Kate has appeared on TV for over 30 years, contributing to the likes of Spitting Image, Crossroads and Phoenix Nights.

But not everyone clocked it was her playing medium and erotic novelist Penny Spencer-Wright until prompted by Emily.

“I knew I recognised her,” commented one person.

Another person who worked it out echoed: “Thought I recognised her. Absolutely brilliant show and actress.”

And someone else added: “Thought it was her but kept missing her name in the credits! She played the character brilliantly.”

Kate Robbins as Penny Spencer-Wright in After Life (Credit: Netflix)

Others weren’t aware Kate is Emily’s mum at all – and were still surprised even as they were clued in.

“I didn’t realise this was your mum, loved her character. The reading was so funny,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I have watched it twice and didn’t even realise that was your mum.”

A third wrote: “Never even know she was your mother. Learnt something new today.”

And yet another person complimented Kate: “Oh my goodness I didn’t know – your mum played the character so well!”

