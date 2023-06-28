Richard Keys has married Lucie Rose – his daughter’s friend who is 30 years his junior, it has been revealed.

The couple got married after Richard and his wife of 36 years split in 2016.

Richard got married on Saturday (Credit: beIN Sports / YouTube)

Richard Keys marries Lucie Rose in lavish ceremony

On Saturday (June 24), the former Sky Sports star married his partner, Lucie Rose. Richard, 65, met Lucie, 35, in 2016 after he moved out to Doha to work for beIN Sports. Richard, who was married at the time, began an affair with Lucie – bringing an end to his 35-year marriage.

On Saturday, Lucie and Richard tied the knot on a country estate in Devon.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of the wedding, Richard said: “I’m a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous. We’re heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different.

“Then it’s back to work for both of us in August and the start of the football season for me,” he then added.

“Richard and Lucie tried to keep the wedding as low-key as possible so decided to have it on a private estate,” a source told the publication.

Julia is Richard’s ex-wife (Credit: ITV)

Richard Keys and Lucie Rose ‘affair’

Richard and Lucie first met when Richard moved to Dubai. It was during his stint in the Middle-East that Richard became embroiled in an affair with Lucie, who was his daughter’s best friend.

Julia Keys, Richard’s ex-wife, spoke out about the affair in her book, the MANScript. “But for a year and a half he was telling me it was all in my head, that I was imagining it, that I was going mad – lines that I now realise nearly every man comes up with when having an affair,” she said.

“He met Jemma’s friend Lucie, who was working in Doha, and the lies began. He claimed she and her friends thought of him as their ‘Doha Dad’,” she then continued.

Julia was recovering from Thyroid cancer at the time. She then said that she didn’t feel bitter towards Lucie. Instead, she felt “deeply disappointed” that her actions “devastated” their family.

Richard has hit back at claims he left his wife (Credit: beIN Sports / YouTube)

Richard hits back

However, in an interview with The Athletic, Richard claimed that he didn’t leave his wife for Lucie.

“I’ll mention the unmentionable for you. Did I leave my wife fighting cancer? No. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why our marriage ended the way it did, but my wife was fighting cancer for seven years before I left her and she had been in remission for seven years,” he said.

He then continued, saying: “I know how hard it was for her when things went wrong. I wasn’t going to start engaging in a tit-for-tat, he-said, she-said, respond to everything that was said about me.

“If people believe that I walked away with my wife fighting cancer with a friend of my daughter’s, I can’t change that now. Tell a lie twice and it becomes the truth. Tell it on social media and it haunts you forever,” he then said.

Read more: Reason Phillip Schofield’s mum was admitted to hospital ‘revealed’: ‘It is a lot for anyone’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.