Rebekah Vardy reveals newborn daughter's adorable name

Mum-of-five Rebekah Vardy has announced she's named her newborn daughter Olivia Grace.

The WAG welcomed her fifth child, her third with her footballer husband Jamie Vardy, on December 28.

Now, she's opened up about the birth and said she was panicking that their baby would be born on Christmas Day.

View this post on Instagram Ready when you are baby ❤️ A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:24am PST

Rebekah told Hello! magazine: "I'd been very ill with anxiety and stress and was panicking that she might be born on Christmas Day, while Jamie was training and I was on my own with the kids. The last thing I wanted was to miss Christmas Day with our children.

"Jamie was brilliant - so supportive and encouraging. He even tried to crack a joke about the epidural needle to take my mind off it and the painful contractions.

"I couldn't wait to see the back of 2019. But with a new baby and a new year ahead of us, it’s like a fresh start."

Jamie gushed that he loves having a big family as it has "matured me and kept me grounded".

Last month, the couple announced they had welcomed their daughter.

Leicester City captain Jamie wrote on Twitter: "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived.

"Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

Meanwhile, Becky told Hello!: "I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter."

She is already mum to Sophia and Finley with Jamie, as well as Megan and Taylor from previous relationships.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from our family to yours.🎄 xxx A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:27am PST

Last week, Rebekah admitted she was "running on empty" as her family adjusts to having a new member.

She captioned a snap showing two children on bikes down a country lane: "One week post birth and I'm going to keep it real... it's tough, sleepless nights, the kids all running riot (even though I'll miss them dreadfully when they go back to school) sore boobs and now running on empty!"

Rebekah added: "However, I've still managed to drag myself out and get some fresh air! It's so good for the mind."

