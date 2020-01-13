Queen releases statement on Harry and Meghan

The Queen has issued a statement following talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It follows their decision to step back from the royal family.

She said: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

Today's meeting was held at Sandringham and was attended by the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

Meghan, who is currently in Canada with eight-month-old son Archie, is believed to have joined the discussion by a conference call.

