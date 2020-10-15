Pregnant Kate Ferdinand stuns fans as she wears killer heels during night out

Kate Ferdinand has left fans stunned after sporting a pair of killer heels despite being seven months pregnant.

The former TOWIE star, who is currently expecting her first child with footballer husband Rio, looked incredible while showing off her bump in a fitted red dress.

But it was Kate’s choice of footwear which really got fans talking.

Kate Ferdinand left fans stunned after wearing heels while pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Instagram, one wrote: “Beautiful. How in the hell are you managing to walk in heels. I gave up at 4 months. It’s been 14 years since I donned a pair of stilettos!! I applaud you.”

A second said: “How are you still wearing heels though? #talented!”

Another commented: “Why are your ankles not swollen??? Not that I’m wishing it on you!! I’ve just had my first baby and my ankles were as big as my thighs xxx.”

A fourth added: “You just proved that being pregnant you can still look stunning and sexy. Good for you.”

As well as sky-high heels, Kate accessorised her look with a matching red bag.

Cradling her bump for the snap, the 29-year-old wrote: “Growing.”

When is Kate Ferdinand due?

Kate and Rio, 41, married in Turkey last year and announced their pregnancy in June this year.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

Kate is expecting her first child with husband Rio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Captioning the post, Kate wrote: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry. The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you.”

Meanwhile, Rio said: “We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!”

Kate’s pregnancy struggles

Pregnancy certainly hasn’t been easy for Kate.

Last month, the reality star revealed that she’s found it difficult keeping her mental health in check while pregnant.

Kate has been open about her pregnancy struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast, Kate said: “Lockdown has been an experience. Obviously I was pregnant and the children didn’t know, and something I’ve struggled with is being pregnant with my first biological child and still being a mum.

“So I felt I had all these new experiences but I was still a stepmother or mother figure to three kids.

“I struggle with my mental health. Being active helps day-to-day with my anxiety, so when I can’t do things, I struggle with it.”

Kate also previously revealed she’s experiencing debilitating pain that often impacts her day-to-day life.

Opening up on Instagram, she shared: “The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin!

“I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll. Some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day it’s a struggle to even stand up.”

