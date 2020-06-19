Pregnant Kate Ferdinand 'fears she won't cope with a baby'

Kate Ferdinand is a loving stepmum to Rio Ferdinand's three children - but she fears she will struggle with a baby of her own.

The pregnant star revealed she has never changed a nappy before.

In a touching video on Thursday, she told the world she is expecting.

Read more: Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily viewers in tears as Kate comforts crying stepdaughter at mother's grave

Baby Ferdy

Posting the video, Kate added a cute caption.

"This crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier," she wrote. "Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction.

"Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you."

Kate and Rio can be seen telling his three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia, from his marriage to late wife Rebecca.

Kate and Rio married in a lavish ceremony in September 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

But Kate has previously expressed fears about coping with a baby.

"It’s going to be a big adjustment"

It is quite a different challenge to caring for three older step children.

Baby stage

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in February, Kate admitted: "I'm not going to be able to cope!

"I said to Rio, 'Say if we have a baby, once they get to five I'm going to great. I know what I'm doing, guys, it's fine. But that baby stage, I don't know'."

She's never had to look after a baby before.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand admits stepchildren 'schedule' sex for her and her husband Rio

She continued: "I said, 'Rio, I've never changed a nappy'. He was like, 'What?!’ But I haven't had children and I don't have brothers and sisters. I haven't got nieces and nephews.

"He was like, 'Wow'. I said, 'Well you can change them, because you've had three!' He said, 'I don't think so!'"

Kate added: "It's going to be a big adjustment, because I feel like I know the older stage of being a mum but not to a newborn."

New dynamic

She said she was worried about after school clubs.

All three of Rio's children go to different after school clubs - and she was concerned how a newborn would fit into that mix.

However, she admitted she was excited about having a baby too.

"I think it will bring us all together, tighter, closer as a knit," Kate said.

What do you think about this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailymix and leave a comment to let us know your views.