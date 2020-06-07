Kate Ferdinand admits stepchildren 'schedule' sex for her and husband Rio

Loved-up pair Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio have been enjoying quality time with the family during lockdown.

And that quality time has involved some interesting conversations to say the least...

Kate and Rio have been married since 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids.

Kate's three step-kids have made it clear that they are waiting on a future addition to the Ferdinand clan, and have even planned out when they think they will arrive.

Whilst the family have been in lockdown in their home in Kent it hasn't left much time for Kate and Rio as a couple.

Awkward questions

In an interview with The Sun, Kate said: "Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids. They're saying: 'When are you going to do it, then?' It's so funny"

She added: "One of them said: 'You're not going to have [sex] in lockdown while we're in the house so I think you're going to have it in October.'

"I'm like: 'I can't believe I'm having this conversation!'"

Kate Ferdinand has embraced her role as step mum (Credit: Cover Images)

Whilst adding to the Ferdinand brood might be a subject of conversation, Kate has been enjoying stepping into her role as stepmum. However, the road hasn't always been smooth.

The world saw the initial struggles in a BBC documentary this year titled Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, which was seen as a follow-up to Rio's BAFTA-winning 2017 film, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad.

Kate said: "We're really lucky, considering I've come in and haven't known the kids all their lives. We are a tight family unit and if you looked in, you'd just see happiness."

Kate has shared touching snaps on her Instagram, showing the close bond she has with her three stepchildren. From cuddles with Tia, to getting a hug from stepson Tate, it's clear the Ferdinand family has a strong bond.

No couple time for Kate and Rio Ferdinand

View this post on Instagram The perfect snuggles...❤️🥰🤗 #justwhatineeded A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) on May 14, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

A new addition isn't a top priority right now, but Kate did admit it's something they would like to happen, though "there is no set time".

However, finding alone time has proven tricky.

The 29-year-old said: "That's just part of being a parent, isn't it? Where is the love life?!

"We're getting a little bit of time here and there, but I wouldn't call it couple time."

She joked: "We're busy, our time together might be talking about cleaning the toilet, rather than: 'Oh, I love you so much!'"

