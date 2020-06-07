Kate Garraway reveals son, 10, sleeps by dad Derek's empty bed

Kate Garraway has spoken out about her family's ongoing ordeal as her husband remains critically ill.

She has revealed that her 10-year-old son Billy sleeps next to Derek's empty bed each night.

Derek Draper, Kate's husband of 15 years, is in a coma after a bout of coronavirus left his internal organs badly damaged.

When Billy goes back to school tomorrow morning, it will be one of the first times his dad hasn't walked him there.

Life without Derek

In a heartbreaking interview with The Sun, mum-of-two Kate said that her son has made a play den next to Derek's bed and even sleeps there, waiting for him to come home.

She told the news outlet: "Derek is such an amazing dad. He's brilliant with the kids, and that's one of the reasons why this is so hard. It just doesn't feel right without him.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

"One of the things that makes it so sad is that I know he would have loved this, our time together in lockdown. He was never happier than being in this house, just the four of us.

"He would say, 'It's just you, me and the kids' and he'd be so happy just pottering about, being here and doing a bit of work on his computer. Much as he loved his friends and going out, he loved coming back home."

Kate and Derek share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek's heartbreaking final words before coma on GMB

Earlier this week, Kate, 53, appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak to colleagues and friends Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh about her husband's health.

Kate, who is also a mum to 14-year-old Darcey, recalled the final words they shared over the phone. They spoke just before he was put into a medically induced coma in order to give his body the time to recover.

'I have to leave you'

She told them: "He said, 'I love you but I have to leave you'.

Kate spoke to Good Morning Britain earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Good Morning Britain sends love to Kate Garraway after emotional Derek Draper update

"I said, 'It's only for three or four days, you're gonna be fine. This is good because this is what you wanted and it will allow you to rest.

"He said, 'You saved my life. You saved my life and I don't just mean now, I mean everything, being married and the children.'"

Kate added: "I said, 'I love you' and the doctor said, 'He's gone he's under.'"

It was also revealed that yesterday Derek had opened his eyes a few times. Doctors have started to withdraw the drugs that have kept him in a coma.

We're all wishing Derek a full and speedy recovery.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave your messages of support for Kate and her family.