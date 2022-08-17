Pop Idol star Darius Danesh’s final weeks before his death

Former Pop Idol star Darius Danesh left his family and fans heartbroken following his death at the age of 41 recently.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

But it seems the singer lived life to the fullest in his final months and weeks before his passing.

Singer Darius Danesh reportedly planned on filming a Pop Idol reunion special (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Darius Danesh final months

In his final weeks, Darius was reportedly “really excited” as he made plans for reuniting with his showbiz pals in the UK.

According to reports, the singer was set to return to the UK for a special Pop Idol reunion being made by Thames TV.

Darius appeared on the first ever series of the ITV talent show and came third behind singers Will Young and Gareth Gates.

Stars of the show were apparently invited back to film at Criterion Theatre in London’s West End, where it all began!

Reports claim the line-up of stars even included singer Adam Lambert, who won American Idol.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider claimed that Darius was looking forward to the reunion.

The source said: “He was really excited about the reunion and was in talks with producers to appear on it. They were looking at getting filming started around the end of September.

“It was going to be an hour-and-a-half special hosted by Ant and Dec and full of nostalgia for the millions of Pop Idol fans.

“I spoke to Darius recently and he was in good spirits- he was his usual happy self.”

Pop Idol star Darius was seen out with Gerard Butler a few weeks before he died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Darius Danesh at Rod Stewart’s Hollywood Bowl Show

Meanwhile, Darius was also pictured with fans at Rod Stewart’s Hollywood Bowl Show just two months before his sad death.

The star appeared to be having the time of his life outside of Rod’s gig in LA.

He wore a Rip Curl cap and a brown t-shirt as he smiled for a photo with a fan.

Earlier in the week, Darius walked his dog in Malibu with Hollywood actor Gerard Butler.

The pair became close friends after Darius moved to America with his wife at the time, Natasha Henstridge.

In the photos, Darius and Gerard were enjoying the sunny weather as they walked barefoot onto Malibu beach.

