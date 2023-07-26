Fears over increase in suicide rates as police announce plans to stop responding to 80% of mental health call-outs

Fears have been raised after police forces in England and Wales outlined plans to reduce the number of mental health call-outs they respond to by 80%.

The new framework, called the National Partnership Agreement, will see some forces attend between 20 and 30% of health and social care incidents over the next two years.

Officers will only respond when there is a public safety risk or a crime being committed. They will not attend welfare checks or visit patients who have missed appointments.

The Met Police are among those who plan to scale back its response to mental health call-outs (Credit: Pexels)

Police to reduce number of mental health call-outs

Policing minister Chris Philp said: “The police have been responding to a very large volume of mental health cases, which isn’t of course the best thing for the person concerned because what they need is medical assistance, not a police officer turning up.”

The statement follows Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s comments that it will stop responding to mental health call-outs from September – unless there is a threat to life.

Chris Philp said it’s now up to the 43 forces in England and Wales to work out with healthcare boards how and when the changes will be rolled out.

The plans will save an estimated one million hours of police time across the nation every year. He said this will mean more patrols in town centres as well as faster response times for crimes.

Fears have been raised about who’ll pick up the shortfall (Credit: Pexels)

Concerns raised

CEO of mental health charity Rethink Mental Illness Mark Winstanley said that he thought the move was “right in principle”. However, he said it “remains unclear” how the rising levels of support for those in need will be met.

He isn’t the only one concerned. Worried Brits have also commented on the plans on social media.

One said: “How many more suicides will now happen?” Another seemed to have the same concerns and said: “I hope the police will continue to do a mental health welfare check when there’s a suspicion of risk of self harm or suicide.” A third commented to call the plans an “error”.

“Police will attend if life is in danger, but not do ‘welfare checks’? Ummm isn’t a welfare check to see that people are not completing suicide?” they asked.

A Twitter user who claimed to be a psychologist also shared their concerns. “As a psychologist, this is really concerning for vulnerable people, women and children. Those who are at real risk often don’t shout for help.”

