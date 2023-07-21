Woman defended after humiliating her neighbour’s kids and making them cry

A woman on Reddit has been defended after humiliating her neighbour’s kids and making them cry.

The woman took to the “Am I The A*****e” subreddit to ask her fellow Redditors whether she’d been in the wrong to do what she did.

Reddit: Woman makes her neighbour’s kids cry

A woman took to Reddit yesterday (Thursday, July 20) to ask whether she’d been in the wrong to humiliate her neighbours’ children and make them cry.

“For context, I ( F18) live with my 2 siblings, (F22), (M24). Recently, new people moved in right next to us, and they have kids. They were a bit loud, which was a bit annoying, but they were kids and kids do that,” she explained.

“I didn’t really have a problem with them until they started ding dong ditching us. I don’t even know if it could be considered ding-dong ditching because they literally kick the door like they’re trying to impersonate the FBI,” she then continued.

“They hang out in front of our house and do it every 10-20 minutes, keep in mind they kick HARD.”

She then explained that her sister wanted to phone the police. However, the woman told her not to.

Woman humiliates neighbour’s kids

The woman then continued. “But they keep doing it, more often, and harder. There are literally dents and scuffs on the door ( I don’t even know how its possible because the kids look 10), and I’m seriously getting annoyed, along with my siblings,” she said.

“They clearly don’t see the security camera right in front of the door, so I know their intelligence is lacking, so I’m not gonna yell at them. So I wrote a sign in front of the door, kindly asking them to stop because my siblings work from home and it is extremely distracting.”

However, the kids ripped up the sign and spat on it. She then went to speak to the kids’ mother, but she said it wasn’t a “big deal”.

“But my last straw is when these kids mess with my package outside the door and shake it and throw the box against the stairs. I snap and decided to take screenshots of all the security footage of them being little menaces,” she fumed.

Reddit woman defended

“I make a poster, with their face on it, the damage that they’ve done to them, and photo evidence of them being menaces. I type out ” Neighbours be on the lookout! Local doorstep gremlins may terrorize your front door!” which I found funny at the time,” she said. She then taped the posters up all over the neighbourhood.

“But today I got a giant knock on the door, and it wasn’t the little snot-nosed kids, it was the mom! She called me a b-word and an a-hole for humiliating her kids, she said that her kids were crying and were now too traumatized to go outside,” she said.

Fellow Redditors were quick to jump to the woman’s defence. “I found your solution hilarious,” one said.

“NTA [Not the a*****e]. Kids decided to play some stupid games and got some stupid prizes. What did they think was going to happen?” another wrote.

“You solved the problem that Mom wouldn’t. She doesn’t have to like the way you did it. She had the opportunity & didn’t take it. She humiliated her kids by not doing her job,” a third wrote.

