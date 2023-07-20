Woman slammed for telling her stepsister she doesn’t love her as much as her other sibling

A woman on Reddit has been slammed after telling her stepsister she doesn’t love her as much as her other sibling.

The woman’s fellow Reddit users were quick to condemn her actions, with some even branding her “cruel”.

The older sister was ‘cruel’ with her younger sister (Credit: Pexels)

Stepsister tells her sibling she doesn’t lover her as much as her other sister

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 19) saw a woman take to Reddit to explain why she told her stepsister she doesn’t love her as much as her other sister.

“I(F23) have a 10-year-old half-sister Bella and a 13 yo stepsister Maia. Maia and I don’t have a sisterly relationship and I never really liked her. Even when she was a toddler she was the kind of kid who would cry and yell until she got what she wanted. Basically, she is the reason I want to be child-free,” she explained.

“Bella on the other hand is the sweetest kid,” she then said. She then continued, saying: “So a few days ago my mom asked me to bring Maia home from her guitar class. I was busy with work and I forgot so I was about half an hour late.”

Stepsister makes cruel remark to her younger stepsister

The woman then continued. “Yesterday my mom asked me to bring Bella home from her painting class. I was on time and brought her home safely. When my parents came home I decided to do a prank and told Bella to hide so I can tell them I forgot to bring her home.

She then continued. “When I told them so my stepdad was horrified and ran toward the door to go get her while my mom stood there calmly and told him to relax because there is no way I could forget Bella and that she knew I was lying,” she said.

“Bella was very disappointed and asked me how she found out it was a prank,” she then said.

“I told her the truth and said that mom knows how much I love her and there is no way I would ever forget her.”

The woman was slammed (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit woman slammed over ‘cruel’ remark

However, the woman hadn’t realised that Maia, her stepsister, had been listening to the conversation. “Maia who was listening to our conversation (I had no idea that she was listening) called me a [bleep],” she said.

“I told her thanks for reminding me why I don’t love you as much and she ran to our parents to tell them what I said and now they think I’m an a*****e,” she then said.

However, if she was looking for sympathy from her fellow Reddit users, she was sorely disappointed. Many were in agreement with the woman’s parents.

“You told a probably insecure, hormonal, and already upset teenage girl (who likely looks up to you) that you love her less than the sister that you share a common blood with. You just created years of therapy for that kid,” one Redditor said. They then added: “You are a giant a*****e.”

“YTA [You’re the a*****e] – they’re KIDS…both of them. Even though 13 year old are notoriously…well…13. They’re still kids. Their brains aren’t developed and what you said to Maia probably really affected her. It was cruel. You’re an adult and should know better,” another fumed.

“It doesn’t matter is she is your blood sibling or not. What does matter is the fact that YOU choose cruelty,” a third wrote.

