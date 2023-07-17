Father defended after refusing to walk daughter down the aisle for ‘excluding her siblings’ from big day

A father on Reddit has been defended after refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

His decision came after his daughter apparently excluded her siblings from her big day…

Reddit: Father refuses to walk his daughter down the aisle

A father took to Reddit to discuss the fact that he is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“I (56m) have 5 children. This is about 3 of them Casey (26f), Alex (31nb) and Tom (34m),” he wrote. He explained that Casey is getting married in the winter. He then explained that he is covering most of the cost of the wedding.

“Last week while Casey was away, my children Alex and Tom came to visit with their families and we were talking about wedding invitations,” he continued.

“I was surprised to hear that they haven’t received their wedding invitations, so I just thought that Casey haven’t sent them out yet for everyone until my oldest and youngest daughters pointed out they have received their invitations with their kids and partners invited,” he then said.

Daughter snubs siblings on her big day

The father then continued. “I called my sister who also said Casey has invited their whole family to the wedding too and she received hers a while back, so I immediately saw red,” he said.

“Both Alex and Tom have husbands and have children (adopted) and it seemed Casey has excluded them because of their choices. It also seemed weird since Casey has always been close to them and supported them when they came out as non-binary and gay respectively,” he then continued.

“I have called Casey and demanded an explanation. My daughter said that Max and his family don’t feel comfortable with couples that are not traditional and it goes against their culture and that she hopes for my understanding,” he then wrote.

Father defended by fellow Reddit users

The father then continued. “I have told her if that’s the case I will not be walking her down the aisle and pull out from paying for her wedding, as she can not exclude her family like this when they did nothing wrong and if her future in-laws opinion is so important to her, they can pay for the wedding.”

The father then asked if he’d been in the wrong. His fellow Redditors assured him that he hadn’t.

“NTA [Not The A*****e]. Casey can be bigoted on her own dime. I would never put my money into an event that discriminated against two of my kids like this. I also think it’s pretty scummy that she didn’t even have the guts to tell Alex and Tom they were being excluded,” one Redditor wrote.

“NTA and convince your confused wife to support you in your decision. Do not forgive her, how dare she exclude her own family from the wedding in favour of the laws?” another wrote.

“I was fully prepared to deliver a Y T A [You’re the a*****e] based on the title, but the reason they’re not invited is heartbreaking and terrible. You should not foot the bill for a party that celebrates a union of your family and Max’s if they don’t accept your entire family,” a third wrote.

