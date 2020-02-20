Phillip Schofield takes trip to Paris with wife and daughters

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has gone to Paris with his wife and daughters after coming out as gay.

The 57-year-old is enjoying time away with wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly and Ruby after he praised them for how they supported him as he "came to terms" with his sexuality.

Phillip and Steph smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower (Credit: Instagram/@schofe)

The This Morning host documented their family holiday on Instagram with pictures of the Eiffel Tower and a selfie of him and his wife.

The star and Steph wore sunglasses as they beamed into the camera in front of the Parisian landmark.

He also posted a photograph of the four of them in front of an illuminated heart, adding four further heart icons to describe his love for them.

His daughter Molly also used the platform to share videos of her family sharing a luxury meal.

Phillip showed his love for his family with a picture of them in front of a heart (Credit: Instagram/@schofe)

Read more: Phillip Schofield returns to social media to share message with fans

Phillip revealed his sexuality in an emotional segment on This Morning two weeks ago.

He was comforted by co-star Holly Willoughby as he described the mental struggle he had been through.

Phillip said: "You never know what is going on inside someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the past few years.

It wasn't easy. But they are so loving in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters I am coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home."

Phillip seemed overwhelmed with the support he was receiving both from best friend Holly and fellow presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Speaking of the moment he told his daughters, Phillip said: "It wasn't easy. But they are so loving in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug.

View this post on Instagram Everyone here at This Morning stands with our @schofe ❤️ A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:03am PST

Read more: Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe vows to stand by him

"They hugged Steph and said, 'Its OK, this is fine'. We will always be a family. We will always be that."

When asked how his wife has coped with the news, he added: "Yeah, it's tough. But this is not something that happened quickly, I've had to deal with this in my head for quite some time.

"We've been honest and open. Steph, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She's amazing, she's incredible.

"There is no one in my life who would have supported me the way... as a wife, the way she has supported me. She's astonishing, literally astonishing."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @Entertainmentdailyfix and let us know what you think of this story.