Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe vows to stand by him

The wife of presenter Phillip Schofield has vowed to stand by him after he revealed he is gay.

The This Morning host, 57, discussed his sexuality during Friday's (February 7 2020) episode of the daytime show and Steph, whom he married in 1993, has since said she loves her husband "as much today as I ever have".

Commending his "brave step" in a chat with The Sun, she said: "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

Phil and Steph have been married since 1993 (Credit: NightVision / SplashNews.com)

"We've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves. Our family have also been so supportive and will help us going forward.

"Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in taking this brave step. I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth."

Phil and Steph have two grown-up daughters (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Phil, who also co-hosts ITV's Dancing On Ice, shares two daughters with Steph - Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.

He told The Sun that while his decision to come out for him and him alone, he hopes "it might make others feel they can do the same".

On Friday's episode of This Morning, Phil was emotional as he opened up live on air to his pal and co-host, Holly Willoughby.

I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

He said: "It's funny, because everyone I've spoken to, you, have all been so supportive, loving and caring, and my entire family, to a person, have grabbed us and said, 'It's OK, it's OK. We love you, we're proud of you.'

"Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.

"I'm really very aware that Steph and the girls are at home watching this, and we're all together. We spent a lot of time together and they've been supporting us as we got to this moment.

Phil was visibly emotional as he opened up about his sexuality (Credit: ITV)

"I feel a little lighter but I'm very aware there is no question it causes pain and upset.

"We've never had any secrets."

Asked about potential relationships, he insisted there is no one else as he ruled out a gay romance for now.

