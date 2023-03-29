Phillip Schofield tells court moment his brother told him about ‘sexual acts with teenager’

The brother of Phillip Schofield is standing trial as he faces 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

Today Phillip has told the court the moment his brother told him about his “sexual acts with a teenager”.

Brother of Phillip Schofield standing trial

Earlier this week it was reported that Phillip’s brother, Timothy, was on trial.

The 54-year-old is facing 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

Timothy Schofield allegedly had an “obsessive sexual interest” in the teenager.

The alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019.

Timothy, who has worked as a police IT technician, is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

He is also alleged to have performed sex acts in front of the victim.

Phillip spoke about the moment his brother told him about the abuse (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield tells court moment his brother told him about abuse

Yesterday it was also revealed that Timothy had confided in Phillip over what he had done.

Today Phillip reportedly relayed to the court the moment his brother told him about the alleged sexual acts with the schoolboy.

Phillip’s words came in a written statement. Phillip explained that his brother had phoned him in an “agitated and upset” state. Phillip had then invited him round to his London home.

The This Morning star then went on to claim that he and Timothy spent hours talking and eating a meal together.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say’,” Phillip then said.

Phillip detailed the moment his brother told him of the abuse (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s statement

The star’s statement then continued, saying: “I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated). “I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’. He said it was last year and we were alone together,” he then continued.

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again,” he then said.

I told him it should never happen again.

Phillip then alleged that Timothy had started to tell him about the teenager’s body, to which Phillip shouted at him to “stop”. “I said, ‘I don’t want you to tell me anymore’. I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened it must never happen again’,” he said.

He then alleged that Timothy had said it was just “(boy) time”. Phillip then replied asking “what the hell is (boy) time?”. The trial is expected to last a week.

