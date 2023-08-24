Huge Phillip Schofield inquiry update as ITV boss ‘hands over private mobile phone’ to investigator

In Phillip Schofield news, there has been a huge update with regard to the inquiry into his affair, it has been revealed.

In a recent interview, ITV boss Kevin Lygo revealed that he had handed over his private mobile phone to investigators for “full transparency” in the inquiry.

Phillip Schofield news: ITV bosses issues inquiry update

An update has been issued regarding the Phillip Schofield inquiry. ITV boss Kevin Lygo made the update during an appearance at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Speaking at the festival yesterday (Wednesday, August 23), Kevin revealed he’d handed his private mobile phone over to investigators in the inquiry.

“When it all flared up we thought, ‘Are there things we don’t know about?’ What’s been going on? There’s things we need to know’,” he said.

“All these rumours and everything flying around and we thought, ‘We need to get to the truth of what’s gone on’,” he then said.

Phillip Schofield news: ITV boss discusses inquiry

The ITV boss then continued. “So we ordered an independent enquiry, and she has been looking at it, talking to everyone involved,” he said.

“They take your phone away, look at every text you’ve ever sent, emails, WhatsApps,” he then continued.

Kevin then said that he could have refused to comply with the inquiry on grounds of privacy.

However, he added that he didn’t want the report to read: “This isn’t the full report because Kevin Lygo wouldn’t give us his phone.”

“So everything is available, lots of interviews, everything possible,” he then said.

When will the inquiry results be made available?

Kevin then went on to reveal when he thinks the report into the investigation would be made available. He said he thinks it may be made available in September. However, he urged that patience is essential.

“The most important thing is to get facts and truth, not a hasty judgement,” he then said.

“There is an enormous pressure these days from the press and social media saying, ‘You’ve got to decide’ and, ‘Why didn’t you fire him?’ and you just think, ‘Well hang on a minute we don’t know what the truth is yet’,” he then continued.

Kevin then said that the network would “act accordingly” once the investigator has revealed the outcome.

