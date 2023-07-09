Phillip Schofield accused of fresh ‘abuse of power’ as revenge porn pal escapes jail: ‘He robbed me of justice’

Phillip Schofield looks upwards
A revenge porn victim has reportedly accused Phillip Schofield of an “abuse of power” after the ex This Morning co-host provided a statement that may have helped the perpetrator escape with a lenient sentence.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the anonymous victim slammed Phillip for “robbing him of justice”.

The tabloid also claims Phillip, 61, has “repeatedly” told the publication in recent weeks that when he wrote the character reference for friend Ben Perryman he did not know what it would be used for.

However, it goes on to claim court documents reveal Phillip “knew full well” the reference would be used in court.

Phillip Schofield looks aside
Phillip Schofield reportedly did ‘not recall’ being told his reference would be used in court (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield news

Perryman received a suspended 12-week sentence after pleading guilty to posting a naked picture of the man on Twitter. They are said to have had a tumultuous relationship with one another for around six years. He also sent the image directly to the man’s work colleagues and bosses.

Additionally, the MoS reports the judge who sentenced Perryman was reassured by his barrister that his referees knew he’d admitted the offence. The newspaper adds Phillip said he did “not recall” being told his reference would be used in court.

But, according to the MoS, Perryman’s victim said he believes Phillip’s intervention helped his friend escape jail.

‘It just seems like an abuse of power, I guess’

The victim is quoted as saying: “I feel like Phillip Schofield robbed me of the justice that should have been served for a horrendous crime that someone committed.”

I feel like Phillip Schofield robbed me of the justice that should have been served for a horrendous crime that someone committed.

He reportedly alleged: “I was basically told that ‘yeah this happened but it’s not that serious, so this is the sentence that he’ll get’. I had to live through that for a very long time, questioning myself that I overreacted to this.

“I’m angry at him [Schofield] because it just seems like an abuse of power, I guess – ‘I am a powerful celebrity, I can use my fame to get people off the hook’.”

Phillip Schofield adjusts his sunglasses
Revenge porn attack victim is ‘angry’ with Phillip (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ben Perryman was given a 12-week suspended sentence in June 2018. He also received a four-year restraining order and an eight-week curfew, during which he wore an electronic tag.

Revenge porn became an offence in 2015, with a maximum jail sentence of two years.

A spokesman told the MoS: “[Phillip] does not recall being asked whether his reference would be used at the proceedings.”

ED! has approached a representative for Phillip Schofield for comment.

